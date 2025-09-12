The post Group of Influential Meme Coin Whales That Ran Up Shiba Inu to a $55B Market Cap in 2021 Seen Moving Funds Here appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

During the 2021 bull cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked the crypto world by climbing to a staggering $55 billion market cap, primarily fueled by a coordinated wave of whale accumulation. That moment created overnight millionaires and cemented SHIB as one of the top meme coins ever.

Today, reports are surfacing that this group of influential whales is reallocating funds into a new project: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its presale over 50% completed, raising $24.5 million and selling 15.3 billion tokens, LILPEPE is quickly labeled the top SHIB alternative for 2025.

SHIB Fatigue and the Search for the Next Big Thing

Shiba Inu still commands one of the largest meme coin communities, but fatigue is starting to show. Over the past month, SHIB has dropped by over 20%, with analysts attributing this decline to a lack of fresh catalysts and a bearish “fear and greed index.” While whales once fueled SHIB’s exponential rise, many are now taking profits or diversifying elsewhere.

Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

This has opened the door for newer projects with more upside potential. Meme coin investors know that exponential gains come not from established giants but from projects at the beginning of their growth curve. Little Pepe is emerging as the logical SHIB alternative with its nearly sold-out presale and innovative infrastructure.

Little Pepe: A SHIB Alternative With Infrastructure

Unlike SHIB, which started purely as a meme, Little Pepe is building an entire Layer 2 chain dedicated to memes. This gives it practical utility alongside the viral energy of meme culture. The chain is designed for lightning-fast, ultra-cheap transactions and even includes a meme launchpad for new projects.

Most importantly, it’s the only chain where sniper bots won’t work. That innovation addresses one of the biggest frustrations in meme launches: retail investors getting front-run by automated trading.

With a zero buy/sell tax model and strict tokenomics, Little Pepe provides holders with a fair trading environment, ensuring the project’s long-term sustainability. It also prevents an inflated circulating supply, a problem the Shibburn hasn’t been able to correct. Market watchers refer to LILPEPE as a secure SHIB alternative, backed by real infrastructure that supports its growth.

The New Hub for Viral Projects

One of the biggest reasons whales are pivoting is Little Pepe’s upcoming Meme Launchpad. Instead of being just another token, LILPEPE will offer a Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to meme culture. This changes the game completely.

Here’s what the launchpad means for the market:

Fair Launches: With sniper bot resistance, whales and retail investors get equal access.



With sniper bot resistance, whales and retail investors get equal access. Constant New Projects: The chain becomes a factory for meme tokens, ensuring continuous hype.



The chain becomes a factory for meme tokens, ensuring continuous hype. Ecosystem Growth: Each new meme launched adds demand and visibility for LILPEPE.

This makes Little Pepe an entire hub for meme launches, giving it infrastructure-level staying power that SHIB never had in its early days. For whales chasing the next viral cycle, it’s a no-brainer.

Presale Momentum Shows Whales Are Already Here

The numbers tell the story. LILPEPE’s presale has already brought in $24.5 million, selling 15.3 billion tokens at prices under $0.0025. With a final listing price of $0.003 and two top exchange listings already secured, early entrants lock in paper profits before the token hits the open market.

This mirrors the early stages of SHIB’s breakout, but with one key difference: LILPEPE has infrastructure, audits, and planned listings from day one. A CertiK audit is complete, liquidity and CEX reserves are locked, and token vesting ensures no instant dumps. For whales, this creates a foundation that enables coordinated, long-term strategies.

Could LILPEPE Spark the Next SHIB-Style Frenzy?

SHIB’s run to a $55 billion market cap in 2021 remains one of the crypto industry’s biggest success stories. However, even die-hard SHIB holders acknowledge that those returns are unlikely to be repeated. New meme ecosystems are where the action is now.

With its meme-centric blockchain, bot-proof trading, massive presale traction, and community buzz, Little Pepe is positioning itself as the SHIB alternative built for 2025. If whale capital continues to flow here, the project could ignite the same kind of viral frenzy, only this time with stronger foundations to sustain it. For retail investors, the takeaway is simple: the whales that once dominated SHIB are now venturing into new territory, and Little Pepe appears to be their next target.

