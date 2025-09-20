The post Grvt Raises $19M to Bring Privacy and Scale to Onchain Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grvt (pronounced “gravity”), a decentralized exchange (DEX) focused on privacy in on-chain finance, has raised $19 million in Series A funding. The round was co-led by ZKsync, its foundational technology partner, along with Further Ventures, EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) and 500 Global, the company announced via email on Thursday. Built on the ZKsync Validium L2, Grvt uses zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to ensure transactions inherit Ethereum-level security while keeping trade details private and settlement costs low. The company says this architecture addresses long-standing barriers to mainstream adoption of on-chain finance: privacy, scalability and accessibility. ZK technology is a cryptographic method in which one party can demonstrate to another that a certain piece of information is true, without revealing anything about said information. This is an important facet of blockchain-based finance as it allows users to verify transactions and transfers without revealing anything about the sender, receiver, amount. “Privacy is uncompromising for the future of on-chain trading and investing,” said co-founder and CEO Hong Yea, adding that Grvt aims to set the standard for how zero-knowledge cryptography powers financial markets. The raise comes amid a resurgence in Ethereum activity, with August’s on-chain volume topping $320 billion, its highest since mid-2021. Backers see Grvt as a potential liquidity hub for a trillion-dollar on-chain finance market, with applications spanning cross-exchange vaults, cross-chain interoperability, real-world assets, and structured options, according to the announcement. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/grvt-raises-usd19m-to-bring-privacy-and-scale-to-on-chain-financeThe post Grvt Raises $19M to Bring Privacy and Scale to Onchain Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grvt (pronounced “gravity”), a decentralized exchange (DEX) focused on privacy in on-chain finance, has raised $19 million in Series A funding. The round was co-led by ZKsync, its foundational technology partner, along with Further Ventures, EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) and 500 Global, the company announced via email on Thursday. Built on the ZKsync Validium L2, Grvt uses zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to ensure transactions inherit Ethereum-level security while keeping trade details private and settlement costs low. The company says this architecture addresses long-standing barriers to mainstream adoption of on-chain finance: privacy, scalability and accessibility. ZK technology is a cryptographic method in which one party can demonstrate to another that a certain piece of information is true, without revealing anything about said information. This is an important facet of blockchain-based finance as it allows users to verify transactions and transfers without revealing anything about the sender, receiver, amount. “Privacy is uncompromising for the future of on-chain trading and investing,” said co-founder and CEO Hong Yea, adding that Grvt aims to set the standard for how zero-knowledge cryptography powers financial markets. The raise comes amid a resurgence in Ethereum activity, with August’s on-chain volume topping $320 billion, its highest since mid-2021. Backers see Grvt as a potential liquidity hub for a trillion-dollar on-chain finance market, with applications spanning cross-exchange vaults, cross-chain interoperability, real-world assets, and structured options, according to the announcement. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/grvt-raises-usd19m-to-bring-privacy-and-scale-to-on-chain-finance

Grvt Raises $19M to Bring Privacy and Scale to Onchain Finance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:56
RealLink
REAL$0.06347-2.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24143-2.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017504+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003647-1.45%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05509-6.51%

Grvt (pronounced “gravity”), a decentralized exchange (DEX) focused on privacy in on-chain finance, has raised $19 million in Series A funding.

The round was co-led by ZKsync, its foundational technology partner, along with Further Ventures, EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) and 500 Global, the company announced via email on Thursday.

Built on the ZKsync Validium L2, Grvt uses zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to ensure transactions inherit Ethereum-level security while keeping trade details private and settlement costs low. The company says this architecture addresses long-standing barriers to mainstream adoption of on-chain finance: privacy, scalability and accessibility.

ZK technology is a cryptographic method in which one party can demonstrate to another that a certain piece of information is true, without revealing anything about said information. This is an important facet of blockchain-based finance as it allows users to verify transactions and transfers without revealing anything about the sender, receiver, amount.

“Privacy is uncompromising for the future of on-chain trading and investing,” said co-founder and CEO Hong Yea, adding that Grvt aims to set the standard for how zero-knowledge cryptography powers financial markets.

The raise comes amid a resurgence in Ethereum activity, with August’s on-chain volume topping $320 billion, its highest since mid-2021. Backers see Grvt as a potential liquidity hub for a trillion-dollar on-chain finance market, with applications spanning cross-exchange vaults, cross-chain interoperability, real-world assets, and structured options, according to the announcement.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/grvt-raises-usd19m-to-bring-privacy-and-scale-to-on-chain-finance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9896-3.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342-7.19%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21
Partager
Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan lawmakers moved a bill that would let the state hold crypto assets closer to a vote, advancing House Bill 4087 to a second reading in mid-September 2025. Related Reading: Israel’s Counter-Terror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran According to reports, the proposal would change the Michigan Management and Budget Act to create […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00183313-7.99%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012309-5.56%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 07:00
Partager
DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

PANews reported on September 18 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed company DeFi Technologies announced a strategic investment in the stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin. The specific investment amount has not been disclosed. The latter is currently focusing on the African stablecoin market and is also a supporter of the cNGN stablecoin. The stablecoin is issued by Wrapped CBDC Limited and aims to achieve secure and scalable digital payments.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001873-7.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001835-5.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 10:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now

FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades