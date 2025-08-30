Gryphon Digital Mining Merges with Trump Family-Linked American Bitcoin

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/30
TLDR

  • Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders approve merger with Trump-backed American Bitcoin.

  • The new company will be listed under the ticker ABTC on Nasdaq post-merger.

  • The merger includes a reverse stock split of Gryphon shares at a 5-for-1 ratio.

  • Trump sons Eric and Donald Jr. are involved in the new American Bitcoin venture.

Shareholders of Gryphon Digital Mining have approved the company’s merger with American Bitcoin, a venture linked to the Trump family. The merger will combine Gryphon’s Bitcoin mining infrastructure with American Bitcoin’s aggressive strategy for accumulating Bitcoin. The deal will create a new entity that will be publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC. This move positions the combined company as a key player in the growing Bitcoin mining sector, capitalizing on both companies’ assets and expertise.

The merger, originally announced in March, has now passed all necessary approvals, paving the way for the formation of a new company focused on Bitcoin mining. As part of the merger, Gryphon will implement a reverse stock split, reducing its outstanding shares from 82.8 million to about 16.6 million. The reverse split is a strategic move to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements for a minimum bid price. Despite the change in the number of shares, Gryphon assures its market capitalization and shareholder interests will remain unaffected.

Reverse Stock Split and New Ticker Symbol

A reverse stock split will be executed on September 2, 2025, following the U.S. Labor Day holiday. The reverse split is set at a 5-for-1 ratio, meaning that shareholders will hold fewer shares, but their value will remain proportionally the same.

The change is necessary to satisfy Nasdaq’s listing standards and prepare for the combined company’s debut under the ticker symbol ABTC.

Once the reverse stock split is completed, the new company will operate under the American Bitcoin brand, a name aligned with the vision of its major backers, including the Trump family. This rebranding is aimed at reflecting the company’s focus on Bitcoin accumulation and further solidifying its presence in the public market.

Trump Family’s Involvement in American Bitcoin

The new venture, American Bitcoin, is not only backed by Gryphon Digital Mining but also has strong ties to the Trump family. Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are involved in the business, which has added a layer of public interest to the merger.

Eric Trump has been appointed as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, ensuring the Trump family’s ongoing influence in the company’s direction.

American Bitcoin was originally launched in March 2025 as a subsidiary of Hut 8, a digital asset mining and infrastructure company. With the merger, Hut 8 will hold about 80% of the new company, while American Data Centers, backed by the Trump sons, will hold the remaining 20%. This ownership structure underlines the Trump family’s significant role in shaping the new entity’s future, including its strategy for Bitcoin accumulation and growth.

Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy and Market Impact

The merger between Gryphon Digital Mining and American Bitcoin creates a more scalable and efficient platform for Bitcoin mining and accumulation. American Bitcoin’s strategy is focused on amassing a large reserve of Bitcoin, a move that is in line with broader trends in the cryptocurrency space.

Companies like MicroStrategy, for example, have already made Bitcoin accumulation a central part of their business models.

American Bitcoin has already disclosed holding 215 BTC, but estimates suggest the actual total could be as high as 1,941 BTC. This substantial reserve is part of a broader goal to establish the company as a major player in the Bitcoin mining industry. The combined company’s efforts to grow its Bitcoin holdings, paired with Gryphon’s cost-efficient mining operations, will position the entity to leverage the potential of Bitcoin in the coming years.

The post Gryphon Digital Mining Merges with Trump Family-Linked American Bitcoin appeared first on CoinCentral.

