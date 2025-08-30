Gryphon Shareholders Approve Merger, American Bitcoin Set for Nasdaq Debut as ABTC

TLDR

BTC to Debut on Nasdaq After 5-for-1 Reverse Split and Gryphon Merger

Gryphon Merger Finalized, ABTC Listing Set Post Stock Split on Sep 2

ABTC Emerges from Merger, Set to Launch on Nasdaq with Fewer Shares

Reverse Split Clears Path for ABTC’s Nasdaq Debut After Gryphon Merger

Gryphon and American Bitcoin Unite—ABTC Listing Follows Share Split

Gryphon Digital Mining has secured final shareholder approval for its stock-for-stock merger with American Bitcoin. This move enables the combined company to debut on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol ABTC. The company will execute a 5-for-1 reverse stock split before the listing goes live on September 2, 2025.

ABTC Listing to Follow Reverse Stock Split

Gryphon’s board authorized the reverse stock split after shareholders approved the merger during the special meeting on August 27. The 5-for-1 reverse split will reduce outstanding shares from 82.8 million to around 16.6 million. The split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on September 2 to meet Nasdaq listing requirements.

After the split, the newly merged company will adopt the American Bitcoin name and start trading as ABTC. The move ensures compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rules for continued listing. The stock will transition to Class A Common Stock with a new CUSIP number, while market capitalization remains unchanged.

Shareholders will not receive fractional shares but will have their holdings rounded up to the next whole number. The company confirmed that this adjustment applies to equity awards and warrants as well. Brokers and custodians will handle the changes automatically for shares held in nominee accounts.

Shareholder Approval Finalizes Merger Terms

The approval of the merger and reverse split followed prior shareholder authorization granted on May 24, 2025. Gryphon’s board selected the 5-for-1 ratio within the approved range during its meeting on August 22. The company filed its definitive proxy statement on April 21, 2025, with the U.S. SEC detailing the transaction.

The ABTC ticker symbol will now represent the unified entity across Nasdaq, replacing Gryphon’s original GRYP designation. The merger positions ABTC to scale operations under a unified brand. Gryphon emphasized that the structure of ownership will remain proportionate following the adjustments.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company will coordinate the process for certificated shares. Meanwhile, electronic share accounts will be automatically adjusted to reflect the post-split numbers. The company highlighted that this operational step is essential for seamless Nasdaq integration as ABTC.

ABTC Brand Emerges Ahead of Trading Debut

The combined company will operate under the American Bitcoin name, signaling a new chapter as ABTC. The shift to ABTC aligns with strategic goals to enhance brand recognition and market positioning. ABTC will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis immediately after the effective time.

The reverse stock split impacts only share count and not overall valuation, as ABTC prepares for its trading debut. With the rebranding complete and share structure in place, ABTC aims to enter Nasdaq with regulatory compliance and strategic clarity. The transition consolidates operations while maintaining transparency for stakeholders.

Gryphon’s merger with American Bitcoin introduces ABTC to the public markets with a leaner share structure. As ABTC launches under its new identity, the company plans to pursue expanded growth in the digital mining sector. The unified ABTC listing marks a pivotal step in aligning with institutional benchmarks.

The post Gryphon Shareholders Approve Merger, American Bitcoin Set for Nasdaq Debut as ABTC appeared first on CoinCentral.