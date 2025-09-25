GSR Files 5 New Crypto ETF Tracking Treasury Cos Performance, ETH Staking

GSR filed for five new crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Sept. 24, including a product tracking digital assets treasury (DAT) companies and funds offering yields by staking Ethereum (ETH).

The filings came just days after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on major exchanges.

This regulatory development streamlined the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, potentially accelerating market entry for cryptocurrency investment vehicles.

GSR crypto ETF filings | Source: US Securities and Exchange Commission filing

Comprehensive Crypto ETF Strategy

The GSR ETF suite represents Framework Digital Advisors’ inaugural product launch, with Tuttle Capital Management serving as sub-adviser.

The funds employ varied approaches to digital asset exposure while maintaining compliance with Investment Company Act requirements.

The GSR Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF focuses exclusively on equity securities of companies that hold significant digital assets in their corporate treasuries.

Examples include Strategy, Upexi, and DeFi Development Corp. The fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies, providing instead indirect exposure through public company holdings.

The GSR Ethereum Staking Opportunity ETF provides direct exposure to Ethereum, along with staking rewards, through validator networks and liquid staking tokens.

The fund charges a 1% management fee and invests at least 40% of its assets in ETH-linked ETFs, including those from Canada and Europe.

The strategy aims to stake substantially all Ethereum holdings subject to 15% illiquidity limits under Rule 22e-4.

Crypto ETF: Multi-Asset and Enhanced Yield Strategies

The GSR Crypto StakingMax ETF employs a broader approach, investing in multiple proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies selected based on staking sustainability, liquidity, and growth potential.

The fund charges a 1.5% management fee, reduced to 1% through 2026, and requires a minimum 40% allocation to securities, rather than direct cryptocurrency holdings.

The GSR Crypto Core3 ETF offers equal-weighted exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, with approximately one-third of the allocation to each asset.

Bitcoin exposure operates through regulated exchange-traded products only, whereas Ethereum and Solana combine direct holdings with ETPs that offer staking capabilities.

The fund charges a 1% management fee, without any temporary reductions. The GSR Ethereum YieldEdge ETF represents the most complex strategy, combining Ethereum staking rewards with derivatives-based income enhancement.

The fund employs options, futures, and swaps referencing Ethereum or related financial instruments.

The approach limits upside price participation while targeting consistent income generation. Management fees reach 1.25% annually.

All funds, except the treasury company strategy, utilize wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiaries to hold direct cryptocurrency assets while maintaining a regulated investment company tax status.

This structure enables funds to invest in digital assets while satisfying source-of-income requirements under federal tax law.

The funds maintain a maximum 15% allocation to illiquid assets, as permitted under Investment Company Act Rule 22e-4.

All products are classified as non-diversified, allowing for concentrated positions in a limited number of issuers.

The filings include extensive warnings about custodian risks, private key security vulnerabilities, and potential total loss of cryptocurrency assets.

SEC Generic Standards Create Approval Pathway

The Sept. 17 SEC order granted accelerated approval of proposed rule changes filed by Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange.

The generic listing standards aim to shorten the time required to bring new commodity-based ETPs to market, providing clearer pathways for crypto investment products after years of regulatory uncertainty.

However, the standards do not remove threshold requirements, and not all crypto ETP products will immediately qualify under the new framework.

The regulatory shift follows extensive delays on several altcoin ETF applications, with most reaching final deadlines in October.

The generic standards provide more clarity for issuers while reducing lengthy review processes that previously characterized crypto-based product applications.

Market Positioning and Competition

The comprehensive filing strategy positions GSR funds across multiple crypto market segments as regulatory clarity improves.

The treasury company approach competes with existing equity strategies targeting cryptocurrency-exposed public companies.

Direct crypto etf compete with established Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, while also incorporating staking yield components.

The timing coincides with the broader institutional adoption of crypto and the development of regulatory frameworks.

Generic SEC standards reduce approval friction while maintaining product quality requirements.

The regulatory environment continues to evolve as traditional financial institutions increase their allocation to digital assets.

Industry observers note the generic standards represent progress toward broader crypto ETP availability without fully opening approval pathways.

Future SEC actions will determine the extent to which these standards apply across various digital asset product categories.