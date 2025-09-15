Crypto News

Have you ever regretted missing out on Ethereum under $1 or Solana under $0.20? Those who acted early turned small entries into life-changing wealth.

Now in September 2025, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, already raising millions and rewarding participants daily. While Coldware and Remittix are making waves, BlockchainFX combines 90% APY rewards, explosive presale growth, and real utility, making it the best presale crypto to buy now before the next price jump.

This isn’t just another speculative token. BlockchainFX is a live, revenue-generating platform audited by CertiK, trusted by 10,000+ daily users, and distributing USDT rewards to holders today. With presale prices climbing weekly and a confirmed $0.05 launch ahead, the window for massive ROI is closing fast.

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale: Explosive Growth and 1000x Potential Ahead

BlockchainFX has already proven its momentum. The presale began at $0.01 and has surged to $0.023, locked in for a confirmed launch at $0.05. That means even new buyers are guaranteed a 2x return by listing. Post-launch forecasts predict $0.10–$0.25, while long-term models project over $1 as adoption scales. Imagine turning a $5,000 entry today into $50,000 by 2026—your second chance at millionaire-making ROI.

What makes BFX unique is its real-world value. Holders earn 4–7% USDT daily rewards (up to 90% APY) from trading fees, giving crypto passive income that’s reliable even during presale. On top of that, BFX Visa cards let participants spend globally, making it more than just a speculative coin. Add in a $500,000 giveaway and a Founder’s Club with NFT rewards and premium staking, and BlockchainFX becomes a rare presale with both utility and explosive upside.

Coldware Presale News: $9.14 Million Raised, 83% Already Gone

Coldware has gained attention with its Stage 3 presale, raising $9,143,661 so far. With 83.44% of tokens already sold, only 16.56% remain before the next price increase to $0.00975 USDT. Over 1.5 billion tokens have been bought at the current $0.008 USDT level, showing strong demand among participants searching for the best crypto under $1 in 2025.

The steady sell-through indicates confidence in Coldware’s ecosystem and hardware-driven model. However, while growth is visible, the ROI outlook feels limited compared to BlockchainFX, where guaranteed 2x gains are already baked in. For those chasing the next 100x crypto, Coldware is performing well, but the scarcity and reward system of BFX create a far stronger case.

Remittix Presale Surge: $25 Million Raised With Beta Wallet Launching Soon

Remittix is dominating headlines with its PayFi solution for cross-border payments. The presale has already raised $25,136,293, with 96.26% sold at $0.105 per RTX. The next stage will move to $0.108, leaving very little time for discounted entry. More than 657 million tokens have been allocated, proving demand for altcoin gems with 1000x potential in 2025.

With the Beta Wallet launching on September 15, 2025, Remittix has real-world utility lined up, giving it credibility among top presale crypto projects 2025. Still, despite its traction, it lacks the immediate passive income BlockchainFX offers. For those who want daily rewards plus explosive upside, BFX presents a more aggressive growth opportunity.

Presale Crypto 2025: Side-by-Side Comparison

Project Current Price Total Raised % Sold Next Price Launch Forecast Long-Term Target Key Feature BlockchainFX (BFX) $0.023 $7.3M+ Climbing fast $0.05 $0.10–$0.25 $1+ 70% fee rewards, Visa cards, 90% APY Coldware $0.008 $9.14M 83.44% $0.00975 TBD TBD Ecosystem + hardware Remittix $0.105 $25.13M 96.26% $0.108 TBD TBD PayFi cross-border wallet

Is BlockchainFX the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now for 2025?

Yes—based on real data, BlockchainFX is the best token presale 2025. Unlike Coldware and Remittix, which are still building out their ecosystems, BlockchainFX is already delivering value with daily rewards, exchange listings, and real-world Visa card spending. With over $7.3M raised, a confirmed $0.05 launch, and projected $1+ long-term targets, it gives buyers your second chance at 1000x potential.

FAQs on Presale Crypto 2025

What is a crypto presale?

A presale is when tokens are sold before public exchange listing, usually at discounted prices. It allows early buyers to lock in explosive ROI potential.

Why is BlockchainFX the top 100x crypto presale in 2025?

Because it combines 90% APY rewards, real trading revenue, Visa cards, and confirmed listings—features most presales only promise for the future.

How can I buy presale crypto like BlockchainFX?

You can buy $BFX with ETH, BTC, BNB, USDT, or credit cards directly from the presale page. Use the code BLOCK30 for 30% more tokens.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

