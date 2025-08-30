Gumi $17M XRP acquisition aims to boost financial operations

2025/08/30 02:23
Tokyo-based game developer Gumi Inc. is stepping deeper into digital assets with plans to acquire 2.5 billion yen (equivalent to $17 million) worth of XRP, according to an Aug. 29 announcement.

The purchase will be spread across five months from September 2025 through February 2026.

According to the firm, the move is designed to give Gumi more than simple exposure to cryptocurrency prices. It noted that XRP’s role in global remittance and liquidity services makes it a strategic entry point for expanding revenue streams in finance.

A translated version of its statement reads:

Notably, this step follows a smaller allocation to Bitcoin earlier in the year. In the first half of 2025, Gumi purchased 1 billion yen (about $6.8 million) in BTC and staked it using Babylon.

Gumi was founded in 2007 and is best known for games like Brave Frontier. Since its 2014 listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, it has expanded into blockchain through its venture arm, gumi Cryptos Capital, which backs early-stage startups in the sector.

According to Yahoo Finance data, Gumi’s shares were down more than 2% to 603 yen (over $4) as of the market close.

Dual-prong approach

Gumi’s management stated that it intends to build its blockchain business around two core digital assets: Bitcoin and XRP.

The firm said Bitcoin is a universal store of value that is suitable for staking income and long-term appreciation. XRP, in contrast, is viewed as an operational asset tied to financial infrastructure, capable of driving profitability by connecting the company directly to payment rails and liquidity networks.

According to the company, combining BTC and XRP as strategic “pillars” will create a durable base for its blockchain operations and, ultimately, for long-term corporate growth.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/japan-based-gumi-commits-17m-to-xrp-amid-expansion-into-global-payment-networks/

