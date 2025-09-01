Gumi Split Treasury With Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price Reserve And $17M XRP Plan

Japanese gaming and blockchain firm Gumi approved a dual treasury approach in 2025. The company planned to hold Bitcoin (BTC USD) as a long-term reserve and to purchase XRP for payments and liquidity.

The acquisition of XRP was set to occur between September 2025 and February 2026. The firm said the decision separated digital assets into two distinct categories.

BTC as a financial anchor and XRP as a utility token. This split aligned with regulatory conditions in Japan and supported Gumi’s partnership with SBI Holdings and Ripple.

Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price Positioned as Reserve Asset

Earlier in 2025, Gumi allocated about ¥1 Billion ($6.7 Million) to Bitcoin (BTC USD). The tokens were placed into staking programs to generate additional income.

Gumi described BTC as a balance sheet reserve, comparing it to a store of value in traditional finance.

By using BTC in this way, the company reinforced its role as a stabilizing asset. The Bitcoin price was around $109,000 at the time of writing.

This value underlined why Gumi treated BTC as a long-term holding. The asset served as a hedge against volatility and a means to strengthen its treasury position.

Gumi’s approach reflected broader corporate strategies. Companies often relied on one set of assets for stability and another for liquidity.

In this model, BTC represented frozen reserves while XRP supported operational growth.

XRP Purchase Structured Across Six Months

Gumi authorized a ¥2.5 Billion ($17 Million) acquisition of XRP. The purchase would add about six Million tokens to its treasury.

Instead of buying all at once, Gumi spread the acquisition from September 2025 through February 2026.

The phased plan allowed the firm to adjust to market conditions. It also gave room to report progress quarterly. This approach created transparency for shareholders and regulators.

The company said XRP was suitable remittances and liquidity management. These functions separated XRP from BTC, kept for reserves.

The XRP price was around $2.82 at the time of writing, after falling 0.07% in 24 hours and 6.68% over the past week.

The token was down 3.97% in the past month and traded below its all-time high of $3.84. Gumi said the token’s design for cross-border payments justified its role as a utility asset.

Gumi’s strategy aligned with SBI Holdings, its largest shareholder, and Ripple.

The company also prepared for SBI’s launch of a stablecoin called RLUSD. That product was expected to strengthen Ripple’s ecosystem in Asia.

Outlook for Corporate Blockchain Adoption

Gumi’s dual approach showed how companies could structure token holdings like traditional finance. One part of the treasury functioned as a stabilizer, while another served daily operations.

This strategy highlighted the gradual adoption of blockchain-based solutions among Japanese corporations.

Analysts said the partnership with SBI Holdings added weight to the plan. SBI was Ripple’s prime partner in Asia, and its involvement supported regulatory compliance.

The combination of Bitcoin (BTC USD) reserves and XRP utility created a model that other Japanese firms could consider.

The plan also underscored a shift toward formal treasury management of tokens. Instead of speculation, companies in Japan were beginning to integrate digital assets into structured accounting.

The separation of roles between BTC and XRP gave clarity to how firms used tokens in business.

Going forward, the ¥2.5 Billion XRP purchase placed Gumi among the first Japanese corporations with a split treasury strategy.

The company’s move suggested that blockchain integration in Japan would continue to evolve as more firms adopted regulated and diversified approaches.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/31/gumi-split-treasury-with-bitcoin-btc-usd-price-reserve-and-17m-xrp-plan/

