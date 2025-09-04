Guofu Quantum Subsidiary Registers Tokenized Digital Asset Fund in Hong Kong

2025/09/04 17:38
Key Points:
  • Fuqiang Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. registers the RWA8 Fund in Hong Kong.
  • Aims to empower Hong Kong’s RWA market.
  • Enhances global RWA pricing power.

On September 4, 2025, Fuqiang Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. registered the “Guofu Tokenized Digital Asset Limited Partnership Fund” in Hong Kong, aiming to boost the region’s RWA market.

This strategic move seeks to reposition Hong Kong as a leading hub for tokenized assets, enhancing global competitiveness in real-world asset pricing.

Tokenization Trends and Market Reactions

Market reactions reflect considerable interest. Industry experts highlight the regulatory pathway opened by Hong Kong’s SFC in November 2023 as a crucial driver. Industry figures like Tong Xiang emphasize the fund’s potential to enhance liquidity and settlement convenience, supported by blockchain technology.

Hong Kong’s first tokenized RWA fund launched using an LPF vehicle, paving the way for structures like the RWA8 Fund, emphasizing continued regulatory clarity.

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? The regulatory climate in Hong Kong is increasingly favorable for innovations in digital assets, positioning it as a leader in the tokenization of real-world assets.

The latest data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) priced at $4,383.38 with a market cap of $529.10 billion as of 09:08 UTC on September 4, 2025. Despite a 4.70% decline over the past seven days, ETH saw an impressive 30-day surge of 20.48%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:08 UTC on September 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team highlight the financial potential of tokenized assets in Hong Kong’s ecosystem. The regulatory climate is conducive to technological advancements, potentially increasing innovations within the digital asset repository. Experts note that this shift aligns with broader industry trends toward integrating blockchain solutions in traditional finance sectors.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/guofu-tokenized-fund-hk-launch/

