Hacker loses $48M UXLINK to phishing attack

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:24
Key Takeaways

  • A hacker who first exploited UXLINK lost the funds to a phishing scam perpetrated by another criminal.
  • This case highlights a rare ‘hacker-on-hacker’ crime, demonstrating that even cybercriminals are susceptible to phishing schemes.

A hacker who exploited UXLINK lost $48 million worth of UXLINK tokens today after falling victim to a phishing attack. The original attacker, who had illegally minted the digital assets from the UXLINK blockchain project, became the target of a secondary scammer.

The incident represents an unusual case of “hacker-on-hacker” crime in the crypto space, where the initial perpetrator lost their ill-gotten gains to a phishing scheme designed to trick victims into revealing wallet credentials.

Phishing attacks typically exploit user errors rather than protocol vulnerabilities, often using fake websites or fraudulent messages.

The crypto ecosystem has seen numerous high-profile thefts, including the 2022 Ronin Network hack where attackers stole $625 million. Stolen funds frequently become targets for additional attacks, as criminals attempt to exploit other criminals in the decentralized landscape.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/hacker-loses-48m-uxlink-to-phishing-attack/

