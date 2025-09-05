Hackers Hide Malware in Ethereum Contracts to Evade Detection

Software supply-chain attacks are evolving in a disturbing way as cybercriminals use Ethereum smart contracts to hide malicious code within open-source libraries. Research presented by a security firm ReversingLabs shows that hackers now insert command-and-control instructions within blockchain contracts, complicating detection and closure by defenders. This approach signifies the increased complexity of malware distribution and blockchain becoming a tool of cybercrime.
