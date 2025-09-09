Hackers Just Turned JavaScript Into a Crypto Time Bomb

The contaminated code has already been pulled into countless projects, potentially endangering millions of crypto wallets and decentralized applications that rely on these dependencies.

Instead of targeting a single blockchain or wallet, the malicious updates act like a universal parasite. They scan data flows for wallet addresses — from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Solana, Tron, and Litecoin — and quietly swap them out with attacker-controlled lookalikes. The goal: reroute transactions before users even realize what happened.

How the Breach Was Discovered

The first signs of trouble emerged when developers noticed failed builds tied to a strange update of error-ex. That release, version 1.3.3, contained scrambled code and an odd function named checkethereumw. Security analysts later confirmed it was designed to steal crypto data. Other widely used libraries, including color-convert and strip-ansi, were also compromised.

Ledger’s chief technology officer, Charles Guillemet, went public with warnings, calling attention to the scale of the incident. According to him, billions of downloads mean this isn’t an isolated event but a systemic threat. His advice was blunt: anyone relying solely on software wallets should stop transactions until the danger is contained, while hardware wallet users must double-check every signature.

The Bigger Picture

This breach isn’t happening in a vacuum. It lands as the blockchain sector faces a wave of security shocks, including a recent report that the Lubian mining pool lost more than 127,000 BTC in another exploit. The common thread is clear — attackers are shifting from direct protocol hacks to infiltrating the tools and libraries developers trust most.

While panic spread across developer communities, not every project has been caught in the blast radius. Solana’s leading DEX aggregator, Jupiter, said it had combed through its systems and confirmed it doesn’t rely on the infected versions. The team reassured users that both its web and mobile products remain secure.

What makes this attack chilling is its simplicity. By compromising just one NPM account, hackers gained a foothold into an ecosystem that powers everything from small web apps to critical blockchain infrastructure. For now, vigilance is the only defense — reviewing dependencies, halting unnecessary transfers, and waiting for the all-clear from security researchers.

