Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR

SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana.

The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol.

The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings.

Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users.

The hack underscores the growing risks from vulnerabilities in partner APIs in the crypto space.

A major hack has hit SwissBorg, draining $41.5 million in Solana (SOL) from its platform. The incident has raised concerns among users and the wider crypto community. SwissBorg has confirmed the hack, detailing the compromised Solana staking protocol, SOL Earn.

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million from SwissBorg

The attack took place via a partner API linked to SwissBorg’s SOL Earn program. The breach enabled hackers to steal a significant amount of Solana tokens. According to crypto sleuth ZachXBT, the total damages from this incident amount to $41.5 million.

The hack has drawn significant attention because of SwissBorg’s close association with Solana. SwissBorg’s CEO, Cyrus Fazel, has previously expressed strong confidence in Solana, further amplifying the blow. Despite the loss, the company maintains that the hack affects only 1% of its user base.

Hack Compromises SwissBorg’s Solana Holdings

While the hack primarily impacted the SOL Earn protocol, other staking protocols remain unaffected. Despite this, the breach has drained a substantial portion of SwissBorg’s Solana holdings. SwissBorg’s total Solana assets amount to around $72.6 million, so the hack compromised a significant part of its stockpile.

SwissBorg plans to refund affected users using its treasury funds. The company aims to reimburse a significant portion of the lost assets. However, it is unclear whether full compensation will be possible without recovering some of the stolen Solana.

The hack highlights vulnerabilities in partner APIs and underscores the growing risks in the crypto space. API exploits have become increasingly common, and they can bypass even the best internal security measures. As SwissBorg works to recover from the breach, investigators continue to track the stolen assets.

