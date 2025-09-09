Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/09 05:57
Solana
SOL$213.72+3.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.1586+0.67%

TLDR

  • SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana.
  • The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol.
  • The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings.
  • Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users.
  • The hack underscores the growing risks from vulnerabilities in partner APIs in the crypto space.

A major hack has hit SwissBorg, draining $41.5 million in Solana (SOL) from its platform. The incident has raised concerns among users and the wider crypto community. SwissBorg has confirmed the hack, detailing the compromised Solana staking protocol, SOL Earn.

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million from SwissBorg

The attack took place via a partner API linked to SwissBorg’s SOL Earn program. The breach enabled hackers to steal a significant amount of Solana tokens. According to crypto sleuth ZachXBT, the total damages from this incident amount to $41.5 million.

The hack has drawn significant attention because of SwissBorg’s close association with Solana. SwissBorg’s CEO, Cyrus Fazel, has previously expressed strong confidence in Solana, further amplifying the blow. Despite the loss, the company maintains that the hack affects only 1% of its user base.

Hack Compromises SwissBorg’s Solana Holdings

While the hack primarily impacted the SOL Earn protocol, other staking protocols remain unaffected. Despite this, the breach has drained a substantial portion of SwissBorg’s Solana holdings. SwissBorg’s total Solana assets amount to around $72.6 million, so the hack compromised a significant part of its stockpile.

SwissBorg plans to refund affected users using its treasury funds. The company aims to reimburse a significant portion of the lost assets. However, it is unclear whether full compensation will be possible without recovering some of the stolen Solana.

The hack highlights vulnerabilities in partner APIs and underscores the growing risks in the crypto space. API exploits have become increasingly common, and they can bypass even the best internal security measures. As SwissBorg works to recover from the breach, investigators continue to track the stolen assets.

The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014578+1.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,591.93+0.65%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Partager
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Partager
A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
Solana
SOL$213.72+3.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.02+7.56%
XRP
XRP$2.9574+2.85%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 22:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon