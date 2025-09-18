Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:38
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04722-0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017157-2.46%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9627+0.51%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00694+0.57%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%

Laci J Mailey and Ashley Williams star in “An Alpine Holiday.”

©2025 Hallmark Media

Hallmark has announced that this year their annual Countdown to Christmas will kick off on Friday, October 17th.

Spanning across ten weeks, Hallmark is set to deliver nearly 80 hours of all-new programming, with original movies premiering every Saturday and Sunday night.

A big event finds Hallmark teaming up with the National Football League for Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.

Set against the backdrop of the unique, tight-knit community of fans known as the Bills Mafia, and celebrating the Bills final season at their iconic venue, Highmark Stadium, the movie includes Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, Running Back Ray Davis, Safety Damar Hamlin, Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins, Tight End Dawson Knox, Long Snapper Reid Ferguson, Defensive Tackle DeWayne Carter and Wide Receiver Joshua Palmer.

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed, along with Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown also appear. And paying homage to the late, great broadcast journalist and die-hard Bills fan Tim Russert, his son Luke Russert rounds out the team.

Other new fare includes movies Tidings for the Season, An Alpine Holiday, She’s Making a List, A Suite Holiday Romance, and The Christmas Baby.

Also airing during the season will be reality cooking series, Baked with Love, and the second season of Finding Mr. Christmas, Hallmark’s competition to find their next leading man.

To mark the centennial of country music’s iconic venue, the Grand Ole Opry, Hallmark will present A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.

Grammy-award winner and Opry Member Brad Paisley wrote and performs original music in the movie. He’s joined by other Opry members and country music artists Bill Anderson, Dailey & Vincent, Drew Baldridge, Jamey Johnson, Maggie Baugh, Megan Moroney, Mickey Guyton, Pam Tillis, Rhett Akins, Riders in the Sky, Suzy Bogguss, Tigirlily Gold and T Graham Brown.

Brad Paisley Performs ‘Counting Down the Days,’ his original song written specially for the 16th Annual Countdown to Christmas.

Special programming also includes Hallmark’s annual Merry Thanksgiving Weekend. during which an all-new original movie premieres on Thanksgiving night and starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday, fans can enjoy a double feature with two new movies premiering each night.

In conjunction with Hallmark’s holiday movies and series, the network is presenting in-person fan events including a ‘Holiday Takeover’ in Opry Plaza on Wednesday, October 15th, with in-person talent including Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Nikki DeLoach and more.

On Thursday, October 16th, Hallmark will host its Countdown to Christmas launch event in downtown Nashville. Fans can attend the special evening featuring a sneak peek of this year’s holiday programming, country Christmas line dancing, and special musical guests.

Returning this season to the home of Hallmark’s headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, The Hallmark Christmas Experience allows superfans to get a sneak peek behind the curtain and catch their beloved Hallmark stars and artists in action while they celebrate the season with games and competitions, panel discussions, creative workshops, holiday movie screenings, photos opportunities, and more. The event runs every weekend from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

Guests can visit the event website to choose their own adventure and purchase tickets now at experiencehallmarkchristmas.com.

Also happening in 2025, is the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, which sets sail November 6th through the 10th from Miami, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico. The cruise is sold out, but fans can follow this year’s journey, via Hallmark Channel on social media or visit hallmarkchristmascruise.com.

“It’s an honor that millions of viewers welcome Hallmark into their homes each year and make us part of their annual holiday traditions,” says Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer, Hallmark. “Audiences turn to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ for programming that they can watch with their families that they know will fill them with hope and joy. This year promises an unforgettable slate of movies and series featuring fan-favorite actors [who] deliver everything fans love about Christmas on Hallmark Channel.”

A full schedule for ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is available here.

All original movies and series will be available for streaming the day after they air on the Hallmark Channel on Hallmark+

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/17/hallmark-announces-2025-countdown-to-christmas-dates-movies-and-fan-events/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.19-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,989.88-0.46%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5234-0.70%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1268+0.24%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001311-0.68%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000626+6.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5234-0.70%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging