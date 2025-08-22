Harnessing Innovation for a Safer Cyber Future

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 19:04
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0569-2.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004845-1.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04498-4.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021266-1.31%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864+0.37%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.1774+1.04%

Kuwait City, Kuwait – As Kuwait continues its rapid digital advancement across government, critical infrastructure, and enterprise sectors, cybersecurity threats are growing in complexity and scale. In response, TraiCon Events proudly presents the Cyber Revolution Summit – Kuwait, set to take place on September 29, 2025, at a premier venue in Kuwait City.

This exclusive summit is designed to convene over 350 pre-qualified cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, Risk Managers, and Government Officials, to collaborate on driving cyber resilience across the nation.

Key Highlights

  • Visionary Keynotes delivered by national cybersecurity authorities and international technology leaders
  • Expert Panel Discussions exploring:
    • Nation-wide Cyber Resilience Strategies
    • Risk Management and Incident Response
    • AI-Powered Security Solutions
    • Cyber Threat Intelligence and Regulatory Compliance
  •  Live Technology Demonstrations from top cybersecurity vendors
  • Over 10 Hours of Networking, including strategic B2B meetings and private briefings
  •  Interactive Exhibition Zone showcasing innovative cybersecurity tools, platforms, and services

Why Attend?

The summit serves as a strategic platform to:

  • Strengthen Kuwait’s cybersecurity ecosystem
  • Foster public-private partnerships
  • Support policy and regulatory innovation
  • Enhance digital trust in critical sectors and emerging technologies

Who Should Attend?

  • CISOs, CIOs, CTOs
  • CFOs and Risk Leaders
  • Heads of IT, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure
  • Directors of Information Security & Digital Strategy
  • GRC and Compliance Professionals
  • Cybersecurity Architects and Engineers
  • Government and Regulatory Cyber Leaders

Event Details

Contact Information

For partnerships, exhibition inquiries, or delegate registration:

📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Phone: +91 77085 23918

Join us at the Cyber Revolution Summit – Kuwait 2025 and play your part in shaping a resilient, secure digital future for the nation.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/cyber-revolution-summit-2025-kuwait-harnessing-innovation-for-a-safer-cyber-future/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05097-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-3.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-3.62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005747+1.95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005488--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips