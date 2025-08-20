Harvard Professor and Ex-IMF Chief Economist Offers Excuses for Misjudging Bitcoin a Decade Ago

Harvard Professor and Ex-IMF Chief Economist Kenneth Rogoff Offers Excuses for Misjudging Bitcoin a Decade Ago While Promoting New BookIn a recent social media post, Kenneth Rogoff, a former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reflected on his earlier prediction that bitcoin was more likely to be valued at $100 than $100,000. Rogoff, a Professor of Economics at Harvard University, acknowledged that he underestimated the U.S. government’s willingness to implement sensible cryptocurrency […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/harvard-professor-and-ex-imf-chief-economist-offers-excuses-for-misjudging-bitcoin-a-decade-ago/

