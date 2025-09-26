Has Bitcoin Reached Its Cycle Top? Glassnode Predicts Cooling Period

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped under $109,000 as long-term holder profit-taking hit levels historically seen during market cycle tops, and exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows are beginning to slow down.

The alpha cryptocurrency has now fallen below its key support levels at around $112,000, hitting a four-week low of $108,700 on Thursday, before bouncing back above $109,000. While BTC is yet to drop to its monthly low of $107,500, recorded on September 1, 2025, Glassnode analysts warned that it could be on its way to a much lower target.

Glassnode Suggests Bitcoin has Entered a Price Correction Phase Post-Fed Rate Cut-Driven “Sell the News” Rally

According to a report from the on-chain market intelligence firm, catalysts such as long-term holders realizing 3.4 million BTC, worth 372.59 billion at the current market rate, in profit and spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing net outflows of 3,211 BTC ($352 million), signalled “exhaustion” after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points (BPS) last week.

Glassnode noted that Bitcoin’s market has transitioned into a corrective phase following a FOMO-driven, post-rate cut rally that peaked near $117,000, echoing a “buy the rumor, sell the news” pattern. However, the ongoing drawdown from the August 2025 all-time high of $124,000 to $113,700 is just 8%, and mild compared to the 60% declines of prior cycles. The analysts said that this aligns with the long-term trend of diminishing volatility for BTC, across both macro cycles and within the intra-cycle phases.

When the last four market cycles – 2011-2015, 2015-2018, 2018-2022, and 2022-present – are taken into account, peak returns have diminished over time. If $124,000 is marked as the global top for Bitcoin this time around, then the cycle has lasted roughly 1,030 days, very close to the typical 1,060-day length of the 2015-2018 and 2018-2022 cycles.

Beyond just price action, capital deployment, or realized cap – a metric measuring the cumulative capital invested to absorb older bitcoin supply at higher values – has risen in three waves since November 2024. Bitcoin’s realized cap jumping to $1.6 trillion is reflective of the scale of inflows underpinning this cycle, the report said.

In the current cycle, the market has managed to absorb $678 billion in net inflows, which is nearly 2x larger than the last cycle, underscoring the unprecedented magnitude of capital rotation into bitcoin.

Glassnode said that another unique aspect of the current cycle is its inflow structure, which, unlike the “single, prolonged wave” of earlier cycles, has seen three distinct multi-month surges. The realized profit/loss ratio shows that each time profit-taking has exceeded 90% of coins moved, it marked a cyclical peak. The analysts assume that a cooling phase is ahead for Bitcoin, as the market “just stepped away” from the third such extreme.

Tug-of-War Between Long-Term Holders, Bitcoin ETFs, and Treasury Companies Helped Balance the Market

Meanwhile, LTH profit dominance, which tracks the cumulative long-term holder profits from a new ATH to the cycle peak, has realized 3.4 million BTC this cycle, surpassing previous cycles. Historically, heavy distribution for this metric marks the cycle top, and its rate this time around highlights both cohort maturity and the magnitude of capital rotation.

According to Glassnode, this cycle has been shaped by the “tug-of-war” between LTHs distributing supply and institutional demand via U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital asset treasury (DAT) companies. The analysts referred to the ETFs as a “new structural force” for Bitcoin, with prices now reflecting the push-pull play, where LTH profit-taking caps upside, while ETF inflows absorb distribution and sustain the cycle’s advancement.

So far, ETF inflows have helped balance LTH-driven selling. In the days leading up to the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, held last week, LTH distribution surged to 122,000 BTC per month ($13.37 billion), while netflows into Bitcoin ETFs fell from 2,600 BTC per day ($285.06 million) to nearly zero. Glassnode suggests that this combination of rising sell pressure and fading institutional demand has created a “fragile backdrop” that’s setting the stage for weakness.

This fragility was also visible in spot markets, as during the post-FOMC sell-off, Bitcoin volume spiked due to forced liquidations and thinning liquidity, exaggerating the move lower. Aggressive sell flows overwhelmed order books, further accelerating the price decline. This sell-side absorption has formed a “temporary foundation” just above the short-term holder (STH) cost basis near $111,800.

$1.2 Billion in Leveraged Long Liquidations, while Destabilizing, Helped Clear Excess Leverage and Restore Balance to Derivatives Market

After Bitcoin broke below $113,000, future open interest fell sharply, going from $44.8 billion to $42.7 billion. This deleveraging event liquidated leveraged longs, amplifying downside pressure. The analysts suggest that while this could be seen as a market destabilizing factor “in the moment”, the reset helped clear excess leverage and restore balance to the crypto derivatives market.

Perpetual liquidation heated up as the price broke from $114,000 to $112,000, with a dense cluster of leveraged longs being wiped out, leading to over $1 billion in liquidations and accelerating the downside move. With risk pockets remaining above $117,000, both sides of the market are vulnerable to liquidity-driven swings. Without strong demand, fragility around these levels increases the risk of further downside moves.

Glassnode concluded its analysis by stating that unless demand from institutions and holders “aligns again”, the risk of “deeper cooling” for Bitcoin remains high, and this highlights a macro structure that resembles market exhaustion. 10x Research head Markus Thielen pointed out that the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) reading is showing concerning investor behavior as some Bitcoin holders are beginning to sell at a loss, which historically marks significant stress.

During bull markets, a SOPR reading below 1 is interpreted as exhaustion of sellers and precedes price rebounds, whereas in bear markets, rejections at or above 1 often signal renewed downside pressure. Bitcoin’s SOPR currently sits at 1.01, further confirming Glassnode’s conviction of a deep cooling period.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $109,620, down 2.12% in the last 24 hours.

