Hashdex Expands Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF, Adding XRP, SOL, XLM to US Portfolios

2025/09/26 01:13
TLDR:

  • Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF now holds BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM in one product.
  • NCIQ expansion allows US investors diversified crypto exposure without managing multiple wallets or exchanges.
  • The ETF tracks the Nasdaq Crypto US Index, covering over $3 trillion in crypto market capitalization.
  • Hashdex partners with Nasdaq Global Indexes, Coinbase Custody, and BitGo Trust for secure ETF operations.

Hashdex has expanded its Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF, opening access to five major cryptocurrencies for U.S. investors. The product, trading under ticker NCIQ, initially offered Bitcoin and Ether exposure. 

With the update, investors can now also access XRP, Solana, and Stellar. The move builds on Hashdex’s track record of developing multi-asset crypto index products. This expansion simplifies exposure to the broader crypto market through a single tradable fund.

Eleanor Terrett, reporting on the launch, noted that NCIQ now covers BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and XLM under the new generic listing standards. Hashdex also confirmed the ETF continues to provide diversified, passive exposure, reducing complexity for investors. 

Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex, emphasized the milestone as meeting the growing demand for multi-asset crypto products in the U.S. market. Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, added that NCIQ evolves with market trends without requiring investors to select individual assets.

NCIQ Tracks Nasdaq Crypto US Index

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF tracks the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), co-developed by Nasdaq Global Indexes and Hashdex. 

The index selects assets based on liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. Eligible cryptocurrencies include BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA, and XLM. However, ADA is not part of the ETF holdings.

NCIQ offers a single entry point for investors seeking exposure to the top five crypto assets by market cap, which together represent over $3 trillion in market value. This design allows investors to add crypto exposure without managing multiple exchanges or wallets. 

Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust serve as custodians, while Nasdaq administers the index. Paralel Distributors LLC handles marketing, and U.S. Bank Global Fund Services provides fund administration.

The expansion follows recent regulatory updates allowing generic listing standards for multi-asset crypto products. By consolidating major cryptocurrencies into one ETF, Hashdex provides a structured approach to investing in digital assets. 

This development marks a further step in the evolution of the U.S. crypto index market, reinforcing the partnership between Hashdex and Nasdaq Global Indexes.

ETF Expansion Enhances Market Accessibility

The NCIQ expansion is designed to simplify market participation for U.S. investors. 

By including XRP, Solana, and Stellar alongside Bitcoin and Ether, the ETF gives exposure to a broader portion of the crypto market. Marcelo Sampaio highlighted the convenience for advisors and retail investors seeking diversified crypto strategies.

Samir Kerbage explained that the ETF adapts as assets meet index and listing requirements, ensuring the product remains aligned with market developments. 

The fund also draws from Hashdex’s global experience, managing the largest multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and Latin America. Investors gain a regulated, tradable product that mirrors the performance of major cryptocurrencies.

According to Hashdex, the ETF’s total assets under management stand at approximately $1.56 billion. The fund strengthens the presence of crypto index products in the U.S., offering transparent, rules-based exposure. Analysts note the structure reduces the barriers for retail and institutional investors seeking diversified crypto allocation.

