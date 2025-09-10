HashKey Launches $500 Million Fund Focused on Digital Asset Treasuries

HashKey launches $500M fund focused on digital asset treasuries for institutional investors, targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and blockchain projects via DAT strategy.

Hong Kong-based HashKey Group has launched a new $500 million investment fund. This fund will focus on Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs). The announcement was shared on HashKey’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

HashKey Launches Institutional-Only Crypto Fund Focused on BTC and ETH

To begin with, the fund will be focused mainly on exposure to price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). These are the two biggest and most established cryptocurrencies in the world. According to HashKey, this new fund is intended only for institutional investors.

Unlike passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs), this fund isn’t restricted to just tracking crypto prices. Instead, it looks to invest in projects and companies that are developing real-world applications with DAT strategies.

Moreover, the fund is designed as a perpetual investment instrument. This means it has no end date in a fixed period. It enables the investors to subscribe to and redeem their investments regularly. This structure resembles the open-ended hedge funds in that it offers flexibility as well as long-term access.

In addition, the fund will help establish a diversified portfolio. It will focus on the mainstream crypto assets but also look into new and promising blockchain ecosystems. The initial focus will be on Bitcoin and Ethereum-related projects.

HashKey has said that this fund will act as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. It will provide a regulated and efficient channel for large financial institutions to invest in digital assets.

Furthermore, the fund is not only about investing money. HashKey will also take an active part in the operation and development of DAT-focused companies. This means that HashKey is going to support the new projects and help build up their user count, and assist them in achieving market value.

HashKey Fund Sparks Positive Cycle of Growth in Crypto Ecosystem

As a result, this approach develops a positive cycle. Capital comes into the ecosystem, contributes to the growth of useful projects, raises the value of the market and creates liquidity for investing in the future. This makes the new fund unique in its dual focus on financial return and ecosystem growth.

At the same time of time, the global financial world is getting closer to the crypto world. Traditional banks and investors are getting more interested in digital asset. The DAT model is one means by which they can become involved and in compliance with regulations.

Compared to simple ETF products, DAT strategies are more flexible and are better suited to the 24/7 crypto market. They respond faster to changes and provide deeper involvement in blockchain ecosystems.

Another important thing is that DAT also helps traditional investors to understand Web3. It offers a structured method to examine the next generation of asset management, which is the combination of on-chain data and financial analysis.

In conclusion, HashKey’s $500 million fund represents a significant development in the evolution of digital asset investment. It not only helps the growth of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystem, but it also helps bridge the gap between traditional capital and modern blockchain-based finance.

