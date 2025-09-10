HashKey Pours $500M Into BTC & ETH

Crypto News

HashKey Group launches a $500 million crypto fund targeting Bitcoin and Ethereum projects, signaling a strong institutional push. But an emerging crypto presale to buy is capturing whales’ attention.

The global crypto market is undergoing a pivotal shift as institutional players intensify their involvement. Hong Kong’s HashKey Group, one of the region’s leading licensed exchanges, has unveiled a $500 million Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) fund dedicated to supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum projects.

This initiative marks one of the largest institutional commitments to digital assets in Asia, underscoring how far cryptocurrencies have come since their early speculative days.

The fund aims to act as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems by standardizing the way institutions manage crypto exposure. Its focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum highlights the ongoing confidence in these two dominant assets, despite market fluctuations.

HashKey’s move mirrors the broader global trend of corporate adoption, where firms from Japan’s Metaplanet to the U.S.-based Trump Media & Technology Group are incorporating cryptocurrencies into their treasuries. Yet, while large funds and corporations lean into established cryptocurrencies, emerging projects are quietly shaping the next wave of digital asset adoption.

One such example is Tapzi, a Web3 gaming platform that redefines GameFi through skill-based mechanics. With the blockchain gaming sector projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030, projects like Tapzi demonstrate how innovation at the retail and community level complements institutional involvement.

Together, HashKey’s institutional push and Tapzi’s grassroots innovation highlight two sides of the same coin: the maturing infrastructure of crypto that spans both mainstream finance and disruptive startups.

HashKey’s $500M Crypto Fund: Institutional Momentum Builds

HashKey Group’s launch of a $500 million Digital Asset Treasury fund reflects the acceleration of institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

By focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum, the fund seeks to solidify its base around the two most liquid and widely recognized digital assets, ensuring a strong foundation for long-term growth.

More than just an investment vehicle, the initiative is designed to offer standardized crypto exposure for institutional investors while helping build sustainable Web3 infrastructure. Globally, the DAT model has gained traction. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) paved the way with a record-breaking Bitcoin accumulation, holding over 600,000 BTC.

Japanese firms like Metaplanet and U.S.-based corporations such as Trump Media have followed suit, demonstrating that corporate treasuries increasingly view Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Hong Kong now mirrors this trend, with 49 public firms already adopting crypto exposure through similar models.

While HashKey’s fund emphasizes stability through Bitcoin and Ethereum, retail-focused innovation is advancing in other niches. Web3 gaming, for instance, is showing exponential growth, and platforms like Tapzi are carving out a space where blockchain utility extends beyond speculation into skill-based engagement.

Tapzi: Market Potential in the Web3 Gaming Boom

The blockchain gaming sector has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries within Web3, with forecasts projecting a leap from around $25 billion in 2024 to more than $301 billion by 2030. This rapid growth reflects a shift from purely speculative tokens toward ecosystems that integrate real user engagement. Within this context, Tapzi positions itself as a frontrunner amongst the best crypto presales to buy, combining competitive gameplay with sustainable tokenomics.

Click Here – The $TAPZI Presale Won’t Last Forever!

At the heart of Tapzi’s model lies its native TAPZI token, which anchors everything from tournament prize pools to staking rewards. The presale structure has been designed to provide early participants with notable upside.

With tokens priced at $0.0035 in presale and a listing target of $0.01, early investors could see an immediate 300% gain if the listing target holds. This aggressive yet realistic token structure reflects the growing appetite for Web3 projects with clear and measurable returns.

Unlike the volatile play-to-earn projects of the past, Tapzi builds its appeal around accessibility. In many ways, Tapzi is riding two simultaneous waves: the exponential rise of blockchain gaming and the growing retail preference for utility-driven projects.

Tapzi’s Unique Utility and Tokenomics Design

A core strength of Tapzi lies in its utility and tokenomics, which distinguish it from previous GameFi projects that struggled with sustainability.

The TAPZI token is more than a speculative asset; it functions as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling utility across staking, tournament participation, and cosmetic NFTs. This ensures that demand for the token is consistently reinforced by in-platform activity rather than external hype.

The tokenomics model reflects an emphasis on balance and long-term growth. It is as follows:

Presale: 20%

20% Liquidity: 20%

20% Team: 10%

10% Treasury: 15%

15% Airdrop: 10%

10% Development: 1 0%

0% Marketing: 10%

10% Reward: 5%

By avoiding over-concentration in any single category, Tapzi reduces the risk of inflation and sudden sell-offs, problems that plagued many early GameFi platforms. Players and investors alike benefit from a more predictable ecosystem that aligns rewards with platform sustainability.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to attract institutional attention, retail growth is driven by platforms that offer interactive, utility-rich environments.

Tapzi sits at the crossroads of both dynamics, anchored by solid tokenomics while delivering real-world usability through its gaming ecosystem. In this way, it demonstrates how token design and practical application can coexist to support long-term viability.

Why Skill-Based Models Give Tapzi an Edge?

The biggest criticism of past GameFi projects was their reliance on speculative, luck-driven models that failed to retain players once rewards slowed.

Tapzi flips this narrative by centering gameplay on skill-based competition. Whether in Chess, Checkers, or Rock-Paper-Scissors, outcomes are determined by player strategy rather than chance, creating a fairer and more engaging environment.

This approach widens Tapzi’s appeal beyond the crypto-native audience. Players familiar with these games can engage without learning complex mechanics, while blockchain integration adds a transparent rewards system.

The anti-bot technology ensures competitive integrity, a feature that sets Tapzi apart in a market where fairness often comes under scrutiny.

By making skill, not luck, the driver of success, Tapzi aligns itself with long-term gaming trends where players seek both challenge and reward. This positions it as a sustainable alternative in the evolving Web3 landscape.

From Institutional to Grassroots: Where Tapzi Fits in the Bigger Picture

The crypto industry is currently shaped by two distinct forces: institutional capital and grassroots innovation. HashKey’s $500 million fund reflects the top-down push, channeling resources into established projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tapzi, by contrast, represents the bottom-up growth driven by retail users and community participation. This duality highlights how the ecosystem is maturing. Institutions provide stability and large-scale infrastructure, while startups like Tapzi bring creativity and accessibility.

Together, they form a balanced cycle where capital supports established assets and innovation fosters the next wave of adoption. Tapzi’s position as a Web3 gaming platform shows how smaller projects can complement institutional movements.

While funds secure the future of mainstream crypto assets, community-driven projects like Tapzi expand blockchain’s real-world relevance, proving that the industry thrives on contributions from both ends of the spectrum.

Final Words: Best Crypto To Buy Now

The launch of HashKey’s $500 million Digital Asset Treasury fund underscores the growing maturity of the crypto market. By channeling institutional capital into Bitcoin and Ethereum, the fund strengthens the credibility of digital assets as long-term investment vehicles.

This top-down push signals confidence from major financial players and sets a precedent for further integration between traditional finance and blockchain economies.

At the same time, the industry’s evolution is not confined to institutional moves alone. Retail-focused innovation continues to expand blockchain’s relevance, particularly in sectors like Web3 gaming.

By aligning gameplay with skill and building tokenomics designed for long-term balance, Tapzi addresses many of the shortcomings that undermined earlier GameFi projects.

Together, these developments illustrate a crypto ecosystem built on two complementary forces: institutional adoption that provides scale and legitimacy, and grassroots innovation that delivers creativity and engagement. Thus, it is one of the best crypto presales to buy.

Investors, developers, and users stand at the intersection of both, witnessing an industry that is simultaneously stabilizing and diversifying. In this balance lies the foundation for crypto’s next growth cycle, where projects like Tapzi can thrive alongside the giants.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author



Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article