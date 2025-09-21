Hayes tips ‘up only’ for crypto, ETH staking exit queue concerns: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 14 – 20

Arthur Hayes predicts liquidity will flow into markets once the US Treasury hits its goal, Vitalik Buterin news and more: Hodler’s Digest

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has finally addressed some concerns over the lengthening Ethereum staking exit queue, which has now grown to 45 days.

His response came after Galaxy Digitals head of DeFi, Michael Marcantonio, called the exit queue length troubling in X posts and compared it to Solana, which only requires two days to unstake. He has since deleted the posts.

Unclear how a network that takes 45 days to return assets can serve as a suitable candidate to power the next era of global capital markets, he added.

