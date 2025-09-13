HBAR Advances 4% as ETF Speculation Drives Institutional Trading Activity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 18:45
NEAR
NEAR$2.866+5.99%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.01974+2.27%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005722+6.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.133+2.70%
XRP
XRP$3.1674+4.31%
Hedera
HBAR$0.25145+5.06%

Hedera’s native token HBAR posted modest gains during the September 11–12 trading window, climbing from $0.237 to as high as $0.245 before closing at $0.240. The move reflected a surge in institutional participation, with market activity closely tied to fresh developments around potential exchange-traded products.

Corporate momentum built after Grayscale Investments revealed plans for a potential HBAR trust and the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) added a Canary HBAR ETF filing to its regulatory database. The listing, under the proposed ticker HBR, accompanied similar submissions for Solana and XRP, underscoring growing Wall Street appetite for digital assets beyond Bitcoin.

Traders reacted sharply to the news. Technical resistance at $0.245 triggered profit-taking, while $0.240 emerged as a key institutional support level, reinforced by late-session volume spikes that topped 17 million tokens. Analysts say the speculation could set up a test of the $0.25 psychological threshold if momentum continues.

Still, industry observers caution that DTCC inclusions represent only preliminary steps, not SEC approval. Regulators remain focused on addressing market manipulation risks and investor protection standards for non-Bitcoin crypto assets, leaving the timeline for any HBAR-based ETF uncertain. For now, the filings have placed Hedera firmly on Wall Street’s radar, driving institutional attention even amid regulatory fog.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)
Market Data Reveals Institutional Trading Patterns
  • Intraday trading established a $0.012 range representing 4.24% volatility between the session high of $0.2456 and low of $0.2335.
  • Primary upward momentum occurred during the 21:00-05:00 trading window as HBAR advanced from $0.235 to peak levels near $0.245.
  • Volume activity averaged 54.7 million during key breakout periods, exceeding the 24-hour average of 50.1 million and indicating institutional participation.
  • The $0.240 price level demonstrated strong institutional support with high-volume defensive trading throughout the session.
  • Selling pressure intensified near $0.245 on elevated volume, suggesting coordinated profit-taking by institutional holders.
  • Late-session volume surge of 17.08 million at 11:32 triggered systematic selling and price consolidation around support levels.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/institutional-bets-drive-hbar-higher-amid-etf-hopes

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Partager
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15074+5.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016793+4.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Partager
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
DAR Open Network
D$0.03734+1.68%
XRP
XRP$3.17+4.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

Pundit Says Many XRP Millionaires Will Be Born in October: Here’s Why