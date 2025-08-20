HBAR Drops 2.5% After Breaking Key Support Levels

HBAR saw sharp selling pressure during the latest session, slipping from $0.241 to $0.238 between 13:25 and 14:24 on August 19. An early spike to $0.243 was quickly reversed as heavy selling drove the token through key support levels. A 5.38 million volume surge at 13:32 confirmed the breakdown, before trading activity dried up in the final minutes and HBAR closed near session lows.

Across the 24-hour period from August 18 at 15:00 to August 19 at 14:00, the token declined 2.46%, falling from $0.244 to $0.238. Trading was volatile, with HBAR ranging between $0.249 and $0.237 on volume exceeding 87 million.

Broader market conditions added pressure, as the U.S. Producer Price Index rose to 3.3%, above Federal Reserve forecasts, fueling inflation concerns and contributing to $460 million in liquidations across digital assets.

Despite the turbulence, analysts highlight HBAR’s enterprise-grade infrastructure and corporate partnerships as a foundation for long-term adoption, even as near-term sentiment remains fragile.

Corporate Technical Analysis Framework

HBAR exhibited pronounced selling momentum during the last 24-hour period from August 18 at 15:00 to August 19 at 14:00, declining from $0.24 to $0.24, representing a 2.46% decrease with an overall trading range of $0.01 (4.81%).

The digital asset reached its intraday peak at $0.25 during August 18 evening trading before encountering substantial resistance and initiating a sustained decline that persisted through Asian trading session.

Critical support at $0.24 was decisively breached during early morning trading hours on August 19, with high-volume selling pressure confirming the breakdown.

The failure to reclaim this support level despite multiple recovery attempts suggests further downside potential toward the $0.24 support zone.

HBAR’s selling trajectory intensified during the final 60 minutes from August 19 at 13:25 to 14:24, declining from $0.24 to $0.24 with extreme volatility characterized by a dramatic spike to $0.24 at 13:30.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

