HBAR Drops 2.5% After Breaking Key Support Levels

2025/08/20 18:14
HBAR saw sharp selling pressure during the latest session, slipping from $0.241 to $0.238 between 13:25 and 14:24 on August 19. An early spike to $0.243 was quickly reversed as heavy selling drove the token through key support levels. A 5.38 million volume surge at 13:32 confirmed the breakdown, before trading activity dried up in the final minutes and HBAR closed near session lows.

Across the 24-hour period from August 18 at 15:00 to August 19 at 14:00, the token declined 2.46%, falling from $0.244 to $0.238. Trading was volatile, with HBAR ranging between $0.249 and $0.237 on volume exceeding 87 million.

Broader market conditions added pressure, as the U.S. Producer Price Index rose to 3.3%, above Federal Reserve forecasts, fueling inflation concerns and contributing to $460 million in liquidations across digital assets.

Despite the turbulence, analysts highlight HBAR’s enterprise-grade infrastructure and corporate partnerships as a foundation for long-term adoption, even as near-term sentiment remains fragile.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)
Corporate Technical Analysis Framework
  • HBAR exhibited pronounced selling momentum during the last 24-hour period from August 18 at 15:00 to August 19 at 14:00, declining from $0.24 to $0.24, representing a 2.46% decrease with an overall trading range of $0.01 (4.81%).
  • The digital asset reached its intraday peak at $0.25 during August 18 evening trading before encountering substantial resistance and initiating a sustained decline that persisted through Asian trading session.
  • Critical support at $0.24 was decisively breached during early morning trading hours on August 19, with high-volume selling pressure confirming the breakdown.
  • The failure to reclaim this support level despite multiple recovery attempts suggests further downside potential toward the $0.24 support zone.
  • HBAR’s selling trajectory intensified during the final 60 minutes from August 19 at 13:25 to 14:24, declining from $0.24 to $0.24 with extreme volatility characterized by a dramatic spike to $0.24 at 13:30.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/hbar-drops-2-5-after-breaking-key-support-levels

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager
