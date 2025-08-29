HBAR Maintains Narrow Trading Range Amid Enterprise Blockchain Developments

HBAR’s price action remained tightly contained over the last 24 hours, trading in a narrow $0.01 band between $0.24 and $0.25. The token held firm at the $0.24 level, a zone that market participants view as a key area of institutional support. Trading volumes surged to 179.67 million units during peak sessions, far exceeding typical daily averages, a signal of accumulating interest among larger investors.

The move comes as Hedera’s enterprise-focused blockchain continues to gain traction with major financial and technology players. This week, global payments giant SWIFT launched operational testing of Hedera’s distributed ledger technology for cross-border settlement infrastructure. At the same time, Grayscale has rolled out a Delaware-based investment vehicle providing exposure to HBAR, underscoring growing regulatory and institutional alignment around the asset.

The combination of high trading volumes, narrow price movements, and visible corporate adoption has led analysts to suggest that sophisticated investors are strategically positioning for Hedera’s next phase of growth. The hashgraph-powered network can process thousands of transactions per second, a scalability feature that appeals to enterprises such as Google and IBM as they explore tokenization and other blockchain-based solutions.

Technical Indicators Breakdown

HBAR operated within a measured $0.01 range during the 24-hour period from 27 August 15:00 to 28 August 14:00, fluctuating between $0.24 and $0.24 with limited directional momentum.

The digital asset established price support around $0.24-$0.24 levels where institutional buying emerged consistently, while resistance developed near $0.24-$0.24 where profit-taking materialized.

Volume analysis revealed concentrated activity during the 20:00 hour on 27 August with 179.67 million units transacted, significantly exceeding the 24-hour average of 41.75 million units.

The concluding trading hour demonstrated renewed institutional interest with HBAR settling at $0.24, indicating potential for sustained upward movement contingent on volume maintenance above established benchmarks.

HBAR recorded measured volatility during the final hour from 28 August 13:23 to 14:22, advancing from $0.24 to a session high of $0.24 before settling at $0.24, representing a net appreciation of 0.33%.

The period included two notable volume concentrations at 13:42 and 14:13 with 9.20 million and 6.81 million units respectively, corresponding with defined price movements.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.