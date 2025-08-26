HBAR Plunges 6% Before Sharp Recovery Signals Buying Opportunity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:18
Movement
MOVE$0.1213-1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01303-0.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017392-10.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04476-4.35%
BULLS
BULLS$463.47+12.68%
Hedera
HBAR$0.2354-1.37%

Hedera’s HBAR token saw sharp swings in the past trading session, with price action reflecting both heavy sell pressure and signs of institutional support. Over the 23-hour window from Aug. 25 at 11:00 through Aug. 26 at 10:00, HBAR traded in a $0.014 range between $0.242 and $0.228, amounting to a 5.83% intraday move. The most notable volatility came during the 19:00–20:00 hour on Aug. 25, when the token fell from $0.237 to $0.228 in a steep selloff.

That decline, however, coincided with a surge in volume to 169.5 million tokens, suggesting large buyers stepped in at the $0.228 level. The sudden influx of demand stabilized prices and set the stage for a rebound, with HBAR retracing back toward $0.237 by the session’s close. Market observers point to this dynamic as an example of capitulation-driven selling creating opportunities for accumulation.

By the final hour of trading on Aug. 26, momentum tilted modestly back in favor of bulls. HBAR edged up 0.11% from $0.237359 to $0.237396 despite intraday dips as low as $0.236270. Price resilience above $0.236300 highlighted an emerging support zone, where buying activity consistently absorbed downward pressure.

The consolidation between $0.236300 and $0.238270 established a clear short-term range. With institutional flows appearing to reinforce the lower bound, analysts suggest the market may be preparing for its next decisive move. Whether HBAR can break beyond resistance at $0.238270 could determine if this rebound evolves into a broader uptrend.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

Technical Indicators Analysis

  • Volume spike to 169.5 million during the 25 August 19:00-20:00 correction confirmed robust support formation at the $0.228 price level
  • Swift price recovery from $0.228 to $0.237 validates institutional accumulation activity and underlying market strength
  • Range-bound trading between $0.236300-$0.238270 indicates accumulation phase preceding potential upside breakout
  • Repeated support validation at $0.236300 zone reinforces strong institutional buying conviction at these price levels
  • Resistance encounter at $0.238270 establishes clear parameters for near-term price action expectations

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/hbar-plunges-6-before-sharp-recovery-signals-buying-opportunity

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium