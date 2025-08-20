HBAR Price May Repeat History As Bearish Squeeze Strengthens

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:54
NEAR
NEAR$2.476-1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021+0.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007167+9.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1272-3.26%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3411-9.57%
MAY
MAY$0.04813-4.65%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23562-2.25%

HBAR has seen significant volatility in recent days, as the altcoin grapples with broader market developments. After briefly testing its month-long support at $0.230, HBAR has faced downward pressure. 

If the current bearish trend continues, the altcoin could drop below this key level, signaling further weakness.

HBAR Faces Turbulence

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for HBAR is signaling growing bearish momentum. Currently below the neutral 50.0 level, the RSI marks a near-monthly low, suggesting that selling pressure is increasing. This shift indicates that the momentum for HBAR has turned negative, which could intensify the altcoin’s price decline.

With the RSI’s recent move, HBAR faces heightened pressure. The lower reading suggests that investors may remain cautious, especially as the broader market struggles. If the RSI continues to track below the neutral line, HBAR could experience even more downside, potentially breaching the month-long support.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

HBAR RSIHBAR RSI. Source: TradingView

The Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SMI) is currently forming a squeeze, with bearish momentum gaining strength. The indicator’s black dots confirm the ongoing bearish trend, signaling that the price could experience increased volatility once the squeeze is released. If the selling pressure persists, HBAR is at risk of facing deeper losses.

The current squeeze suggests that the market may experience a sharp move in either direction once the volatility is unleashed. Given the increasing bearish momentum, it is likely that HBAR could face a further decline, reinforcing the negative outlook for the cryptocurrency.

HBAR Squeeze Momentum IndicatorHBAR Squeeze Momentum Indicator. Source: TradingView

HBAR Price May Repeat History

HBAR is currently trading at $0.234, testing its monthly support level of $0.230. This marks the third time the altcoin has dropped to this support, but this time may be different. With the increase in bearish momentum, HBAR’s ability to hold the $0.230 level could determine whether the price continues to decline.

The combination of factors signals that the negative momentum is gaining strength, making it more likely for HBAR to fall below $0.230. A break of this support could lead to further losses, with $0.210 as the next potential support level. If the market conditions worsen, HBAR could decline even further.

HBAR Price Analysis. HBAR Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, if history repeats itself and HBAR bounces off the $0.230 support level, the price could recover to $0.244. If it manages to flip this resistance into support, it would invalidate the bearish thesis and open the door for a potential rise toward $0.271, signaling a shift in momentum.

The post HBAR Price May Repeat History As Bearish Squeeze Strengthens appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hbar-price-may-repeat-history/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops