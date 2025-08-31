HBAR price poised for a crash as Hedera forms a risky pattern

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018-1.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1224-0.48%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.147-2.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018503-8.09%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22362-0.94%

HBAR price has plunged in the past two weeks, moving into a bear market, and a risky pattern points to more downside in the coming weeks. 

Summary

  • Hedera price technical analysis points to a bearish breakout. 
  • It has formed a highly bearish descending triangle pattern.
  • Its strong fundamentals may help to offset the bearish outlook.

Hedera (HBAR) was trading at $0.2243 today, Aug. 31, down by 26% from its highest point this year. It is hovering at its lowest level since July 13.

Technical analysis points to HBAR price crash

The daily timeframe chart shows that the HBAR price has been in a downtrend in the past few weeks, moving from a high of $0.3020 in August to $0.2232. 

It has crashed below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, a sign that bears are in control. Most notably, it has formed a descending triangle pattern, which is made up of horizontal support at $0.2257, and a descending trendline. 

The support coincided with the top of the trading range of the Murrey Math Lines. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index has plunged below the neutral point at 50, while the MACD indicator has crossed the zero line. 

Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the coin continues falling, with the next point to watch being the psychological target at $0.10, down by 55% from the current level. 

On the flip side, a move above the upper side of the triangle will invalidate the bearish outlook and lead to more gains, potentially to the ultimate resistance at $0.30.

HBAR price chart | Source: crypto.news

Top Hedera catalysts can help to offset the bearish technicals

While Hedera’s price has bearish technicals, several fundamentals may help boost its performance. The most notable one is that the Securities and Exchange Commission may approve the spot HBAR ETF by Grayscale. Such a move would boost its performance as investors anticipate more inflows from American investors. 

HBAR price may also benefit from its growing market share in the stablecoin industry. DeFi Llama data shows that the stablecoin supply in the network has jumped by 50% in the last seven days to $127 million. 

A growing stablecoin ecosystem is a good thing, as analysts believe that it could disrupt the payment industry. In an article, Hedera explained that it was one of the best networks for stablecoin transactions for payment because of its near-instant transaction processing, fair prices, and a flat gas fee of about $0.001 regardless of the amount. 

Hedera is also working to boost its presence in the real-world asset tokenization industry. It recently announced a partnership with Swarm, which is now leveraging its technology to offer tokenized stocks on its platform. 

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Source: https://crypto.news/hbar-price-poised-for-a-crash-as-hedera-forms-a-risky/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$865.25+0.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002796-2.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10193-1.33%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01757+1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0749-21.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001771-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy