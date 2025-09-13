HBAR Price Prediction Amid DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion.

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:20
NEAR
NEAR$2.789+1.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09526-2.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01537+7.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016843+5.45%
MAY
MAY$0.04542+4.60%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24556+2.41%

HBAR price is trading with renewed optimism after Hedera secured a DTCC listing and gained utility from Archax’s expansion. These milestones have reinforced the network’s institutional profile while introducing more flexibility for tokenized portfolios. At the same time, Hedera price remains supported by a breakout formation that hints at possible continuation. 

HBAR Price Action: Cup-and-Handle Formation Maps Road to Higher Levels

The HBAR current price trades at $0.2431, recording a 3.42% gain within the past 24 hours. The daily structure shows Hedera price completing a cup-and-handle setup, with a breakout now emerging from a descending channel. 

Immediate resistance lies near $0.268, followed by $0.305, which may act as pivotal checkpoints for short-term progress. Above these levels, Fibonacci projections highlight $0.36 and $0.40 as the next barriers before the projected long-term target of $0.50. 

Importantly, the pattern suggests a potential 106% rally if momentum persists, though consolidation could still occur along the way. On the downside, $0.22 remains a crucial support that must hold to sustain the breakout’s validity. 

The combination of these levels outlines a clear technical roadmap where the long-term HBAR price forecast remains optimistic, provided market strength continues.

HBAR/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion Enhance Hedera’s Institutional Standing

Hedera’s inclusion on the DTCC list has created a strong catalyst, giving HBAR price greater visibility within traditional financial infrastructure. This positioning reinforces confidence in Hedera’s ability to integrate with established markets and highlights its potential as a candidate for broader institutional adoption. 

Besides, Archax has introduced Pool Tokens on Hedera, enabling users to create and manage diversified portfolios under a single token. This feature supports asset transfers, portfolio restructuring, and collateralization, while maintaining compliance with strict regulatory standards. 

Together, these advancements expand Hedera’s credibility while strengthening the foundation for long-term growth. As a result, HBAR price is increasingly supported by both technical structures on the chart and growing real-world use cases.

Conclusively, HBAR price is moving within a decisive technical zone where both chart structures and institutional catalysts converge. Hedera’s DTCC inclusion boosts recognition at a higher level, while Archax expansion ensures utility growth. Hedera price now stands positioned to advance toward its projected $0.50 target with conviction.

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Its regulatory alignment, enterprise integrations, and tokenization features make it attractive for large-scale adoption.

It signals institutional recognition, placing Hedera closer to traditional financial systems and increasing its credibility.

They allow diversified portfolios under one token, simplifying transfers, collateralization, and compliance.

Peter Mwenda

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/markets/hbar-price-prediction-amid-dtcc-listing-and-archax-expansion-is-0-50-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0549-0.18%
Everscale
EVER$0.01277+0.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.23148-0.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03648+7.42%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03019-2.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Partager
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25.12+2.74%
Partager
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects