HBAR Price Rally to Near its End? Two Signals Say Yes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 16:57
Hedera Hasgraph’s native token HBAR has surged nearly 15% in the past week, marking one of its strongest weekly performances since July. 

However, on-chain metrics suggest the rally may already be running out of steam. The gradual bearish shift in the market’s sentiment may strain HBAR’s upward momentum and raise the risk of a pullback in the coming days.

HBAR’s Sentiment Slumps Into Bearish Zone

According to Coinglass, HBAR’s long/short ratio has plunged to a 30-day low, reflecting the bearish tilt in market sentiment. As of this writing, the ratio stands at 0.76, indicating more traders are betting against the altcoin’s sustained rally.

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

HBAR Long/Short Ratio. Source: Coinglass

An asset’s long/short ratio compares the number of its long and short positions in a market. When the ratio is above 1, there are more long than short positions, indicating that traders are predominantly betting on a price increase.

Conversely, as seen with HBAR, a ratio under one indicates that most traders are anticipating and positioning for a price decline. This reflects heightened bearish sentiment and signals that downside pressure may continue to build in the near term.

Furthermore, HBAR’s negative weighted sentiment has flipped back below zero, confirming the growing sell-side pressure. At press time, this stands at -0.62.

HBAR Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment

The metric measures the balance of positive versus negative mentions of an asset across social media platforms, adjusted by how often it’s discussed.

When an asset’s weighted sentiment turns negative, it shows that market sentiment from social data is bearish. It means traders and investors are leaning pessimistic, which could weigh on HBAR’s price performance in the coming week.

Hedera Bulls Fight to Hold $0.2123 as Bears Loom Large

A dip in buying activity could trigger a price decline toward $0.2123. Should the bulls fail to defend this critical support floor, HBAR’s price could witness a deeper drop toward $0.1702.

HBAR Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, HBAR could extend its rally to $0.2762 if demand regains momentum. 

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hbar-price-surge-hits-a-wall/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano (ADA) has spent close to a year moving inside a descending channel, but conditions are shifting toward a breakout. Rose Premium Signals highlighted the setup, noting that consolidation appears to be ending. ADA now trades near $0.93, resting just under a cluster of resistances that could determine the next trend. The price has been […]
Tronweekly2025/09/14 17:00
Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/14 15:00
Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Ethereum Foundation heeft een nieuw initiatief gelanceerd onder de naam Privacy Stewards for Ethereum. Dit programma moet in de komende zes maanden privacy functies integreren in verschillende lagen van het netwerk. Denk daarbij aan privétransacties, decentrale identiteiten en zelfs vertrouwelijke stemmechanismen. De timing is opvallend. Terwijl Amerikaanse toezichthouders juist strengere regels voor DeFi en verplichte identiteitscontroles overwegen, kiest Ethereum ervoor om privacy te versterken. Met een historisch hoge uitstroom van validators lijkt de nadruk op privacy voor het netwerk een strategische zet te worden. Laten we hieronder verder bekijken wat het plan voor ons als beleggers in petto heeft. De roadmap van PSE Het PSE programma heeft een duidelijke roadmap gepresenteerd die in drie tot zes maanden moet worden uitgerold. Het plan omvat onder andere de ontwikkeling van PlasmaFold, een Layer-2 oplossing die anonieme transfers mogelijk maakt. Daarnaast wordt gewerkt aan vertrouwelijke stemmen binnen het ecosysteem en aan verbeterde bescherming van DeFi gebruikers. Ook bekende problemen zoals het lekken van RPC-data en de blootstelling van identiteitsgegevens worden aangepakt. Zero-knowledge proofs moeten de basis worden om privacy te garanderen zonder dat gebruikerservaring verloren gaat. Volgens de Ethereum Foundation is privacy belangrijk om de rol van Ethereum als wereldwijde infrastructuur voor digitale handel, identiteit en samenwerking waar te maken. Zonder bescherming van transacties en persoonlijke data kan dat niet worden benut. Regulering in tegenovergestelde richting Toch staat dit haaks op de koers die de Amerikaanse overheid lijkt te willen varen. Het ministerie van Financiën onderzoekt voorstellen waarbij identiteitscontroles rechtstreeks in DeFi smart contracts zouden worden ingebouwd. Critici waarschuwen dat dit een vorm van surveillance in de kern van DeFi kan vastleggen. Ethereum oprichter Vitalik Buterin heeft zich eerder uitgesproken over dit spanningsveld. Volgens hem is privacy een enorm belangrijk mensenrecht en is overmatige transparantie in blockchain technologie eerder een zwakte dan een kracht. Validator uitstroom geeft extra druk Naast de regulering druk speelt er nog een ander probleem. Het aantal validators dat de netwerk staking verlaat is opgelopen tot ruim 2,7 miljoen ETH wat een recordhoogte is. Hoewel dit niet per se wijst op wantrouwen in het netwerk, kan het wel duiden op winstnemingen of een herschikking van portfolio’s. Ethereum validator exit queue just hit 2,673,340 $ETH. This is the highest level ever in ETH history. pic.twitter.com/ZT65ygqYcv — Ted (@TedPillows) September 13, 2025 Samen zorgen deze ontwikkelingen ervoor dat privacy niet langer een luxe is voor Ethereum, maar eerder een noodzaak om het ecosysteem toekomstbestendig te maken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:46
