HBAR Sees Steady Gains as Institutions Step In During Trade Tensions

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:50
HBAR Maintains Steady Gains Amid Institutional Support
Hedera’s HBAR token posted steady gains in a 23-hour trading stretch from September 7 at 09:00 through September 8 at 08:00, trading within a tight $0.0042 band. Price action reflected just 2% volatility between key $0.22 support and resistance levels, underscoring a period of relative stability for the enterprise-focused digital asset.

Institutional Liquidity Surge Anchors Price
Market data showed a notable uptick in institutional participation during the September 7 afternoon session. Trading volumes spiked to 67.40 million units at 14:00—well above the 24-hour average of 27.33 million—as buyers stepped in to provide liquidity at the $0.22 level. That intervention helped anchor the token’s price after a brief dip during the 18:00 hour.

Corporate Interest Drives Renewed Momentum
Fresh corporate activity emerged in the early hours of September 8, with renewed demand evident from 02:00 onward. HBAR closed the period at $0.22, marking a modest 1% advance. Analysts suggest the pattern highlights growing confidence among enterprise adopters of distributed ledger technology, with Hedera positioning itself as a leading solution for corporate blockchain applications.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)
Trading Pattern Analysis
  • HBAR established technical support at $0.22 following an initial advance to the same level at 07:28, with subsequent price consolidation forming an upward trending channel.
  • The token maintained consistent institutional buying interest above 600,000 units across multiple trading intervals during the one-hour analysis window.
  • A breakout above $0.22 resistance occurred in the final trading minutes, suggesting continued institutional accumulation and potential for further price appreciation.
  • Peak volume activity reached 3.23 million units at 07:35, reflecting heightened institutional participation and market liquidity.
  • The $0.0042 trading range represented 2% intraday volatility, demonstrating relatively stable price action despite broader market uncertainties.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/08/hbar-sees-steady-gains-as-institutions-step-in-during-trade-tensions

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
