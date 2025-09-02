HBAR Shares Drop 4% as Institutional Selling Intensifies

Hedera’s HBAR token faced renewed selling pressure as institutional investors trimmed exposure, pushing the asset down about 4% between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Trading activity was concentrated around the $0.22 mark, with intraday swings ranging from $0.23 highs to $0.22 lows.

The heaviest selling emerged during after-hours, when more than 110 million tokens exchanged hands, underscoring signs of coordinated divestment. Market makers sought to stabilize the price in the $0.21–$0.22 range, but resistance hardened just above $0.22, capping any meaningful recovery.

Despite the downturn, Hedera continues to position itself as a platform for enterprise adoption. Daily trading volume fell 46% to $172.85 million while the network maintained a market capitalization near $9.5 billion.

Selling pressure accelerated into the final hour of Sept. 1 trading, when HBAR briefly breached multiple support levels. Roughly 3.5 million tokens changed hands in a single minute as the token slid below its $0.22 resistance, closing the session near its lows. With sellers maintaining control and institutional flows leaning negative, the market is signaling that further corporate repositioning could continue in the near term.

Market Structure Analysis Reveals Institutional Repositioning

Share price declined from $0.22 to $0.22 representing trading ranges of $0.01 or 5% between maximum and minimum session levels.

Trading volume exceeded 110 million tokens during overnight hours indicating significant institutional activity and potential portfolio rebalancing.

Support levels emerged around the $0.21-$0.22 range with subsequent recovery attempts failing to gain institutional backing.

Resistance formed near $0.22-$0.23 levels where price discovery consistently encountered selling pressure throughout the trading period.

Multiple support level breaches occurred at $0.22 and $0.22 with sellers maintaining market control.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

