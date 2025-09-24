Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has long been known for prioritizing efficiency, transparent governance, and predictable economics in its network design. These principles have helped it secure enterprise partnerships and maintain relevance in a crowded market of Layer-1 competitors. A new presale project, XRP Tundra, is borrowing from similar playbooks. Its structure emphasizes governance, utility, and clarity […]Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has long been known for prioritizing efficiency, transparent governance, and predictable economics in its network design. These principles have helped it secure enterprise partnerships and maintain relevance in a crowded market of Layer-1 competitors. A new presale project, XRP Tundra, is borrowing from similar playbooks. Its structure emphasizes governance, utility, and clarity […]

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

2025/09/24 21:00
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has long been known for prioritizing efficiency, transparent governance, and predictable economics in its network design. These principles have helped it secure enterprise partnerships and maintain relevance in a crowded market of Layer-1 competitors.

A new presale project, XRP Tundra, is borrowing from similar playbooks. Its structure emphasizes governance, utility, and clarity around distribution. By combining a dual-token model with fixed launch prices and staking mechanics, XRP Tundra aims to replicate the kind of predictability that has supported Hedera’s longevity, while also delivering the outsized returns often associated with early-stage crypto entries.

Governance and Utility Split

HBAR separates governance from transaction execution through its council-led structure. XRP Tundra applies a similar principle by issuing two distinct tokens. TUNDRA-S, on Solana, drives utility and yield generation. TUNDRA-X, on the XRP Ledger, anchors governance and reserves.

This division allows day-to-day activity in TUNDRA-S without diluting the long-term oversight role of TUNDRA-X. Presale buyers receive both tokens in one purchase, giving them access to yield opportunities while also securing a role in future governance decisions, from treasury management to staking emissions.

Tokenomics and Fixed Launch Values

XRP Tundra has published its supply and launch values in advance, echoing Hedera’s commitment to predictability. TUNDRA-S is capped at 100 million tokens, while TUNDRA-X totals 200 million. In Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041, purchases include a 17% bonus, and buyers receive free TUNDRA-X at a reference value of $0.0205.

Launch values are declared as $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, mapping out double-digits return. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply allocated to the presale, early participants form the foundation of circulating supply. This transparency contrasts sharply with most presales, where valuations are left to post-listing speculation.

Staking Access: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys

Much like HBAR has emphasized utility through staking and transaction efficiency, XRP Tundra is building a staking system tailored for XRP holders. Cryo Vaults will allow staking of XRP across terms of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days, with yields up to 30% APY.

Flexibility will come through Frost Keys, NFTs that allow users to shorten lock-ups or boost multipliers. Staking is not yet live, but presale participants gain priority access once it launches. For a community that has lacked native staking for years, this represents an important extension of XRP’s functionality.

Verification and Oversight

Hedera’s reputation for corporate-grade reliability rests on transparency. XRP Tundra adopts a similar posture through independent audits and KYC checks. Reviews have been published by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. The team has also completed KYC verification via Vital Block.

These documents provide more accountability than most presales, reinforcing the project’s effort to stand apart in a market where daily launches rarely deliver lasting results.

Independent coverage is also shaping awareness. A video explainer by Crypto Tech Gaming broke down how XRP Tundra’s dual-token system echoes governance models seen in projects like HBAR, while emphasizing the potential returns tied to its presale mechanics.

Why the Comparison Resonates

HBAR has shown that governance clarity and efficient tokenomics can support long-term adoption. XRP Tundra applies similar principles but packages them into a presale with sharp upside potential. At $0.041 in Phase 3, against fixed launch targets of $2.50 and $1.25, the project defines a 25× growth path while offering staking access and governance rights.

That combination of transparency, dual-token design, and wealth-generation potential explains why XRP Tundra has begun to attract interest from communities well beyond XRP’s base.

More information, audits, and community updates are available here:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

