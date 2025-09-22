The post He Lost Half His Portfolio: Renowned Analyst Announces His Recovery Has Begun, Names 8 Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest strategies and market expectations regarding his altcoin portfolio. Poppe noted that he saw strong returns on his portfolio last week, but that the total is still down approximately 35%. Despite this, the analyst argued that the markets are “in the process of bottoming out,” adding that there is significant upside potential in altcoins. According to Poppe, some projects are among the pioneers of this process. According to the analyst, PEAQ continues its upward trend, W has begun to gain momentum, and REZ and AEVO stand out as the next candidates. Furthermore, large-cap coins are showing signs of recovery, supporting increased portfolio returns. The analyst claimed there are strong technical signals, particularly for W. Poppe, arguing that key resistance levels have been breached, plans to sell gradually between the $0.16-$0.18 and $0.20-$0.22 ranges, depending on the nature of the price movement. He noted that the cash generated from this could be channeled into coins that haven’t yet gained traction, such as projects like OP, TIA, or REZ. Poppe also stated that he expects market volatility to increase, and therefore aims to establish a small cash position. He added that this strategy will create buying opportunities during pullbacks and allow for more efficient profit-taking. Finally, the analyst highlighted new narratives in the market. He noted that HYPE and ASTER are particularly prominent among decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and that he plans to invest more in this area if the DePIN ecosystem revives. Poppe reiterated that altcoin markets are emerging from their depressive phase and have strong upside potential in the coming period. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/he-lost-half-his-portfolio-renowned-analyst-announces-his-recovery-has-begun-names-8-altcoins/The post He Lost Half His Portfolio: Renowned Analyst Announces His Recovery Has Begun, Names 8 Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest strategies and market expectations regarding his altcoin portfolio. Poppe noted that he saw strong returns on his portfolio last week, but that the total is still down approximately 35%. Despite this, the analyst argued that the markets are “in the process of bottoming out,” adding that there is significant upside potential in altcoins. According to Poppe, some projects are among the pioneers of this process. According to the analyst, PEAQ continues its upward trend, W has begun to gain momentum, and REZ and AEVO stand out as the next candidates. Furthermore, large-cap coins are showing signs of recovery, supporting increased portfolio returns. The analyst claimed there are strong technical signals, particularly for W. Poppe, arguing that key resistance levels have been breached, plans to sell gradually between the $0.16-$0.18 and $0.20-$0.22 ranges, depending on the nature of the price movement. He noted that the cash generated from this could be channeled into coins that haven’t yet gained traction, such as projects like OP, TIA, or REZ. Poppe also stated that he expects market volatility to increase, and therefore aims to establish a small cash position. He added that this strategy will create buying opportunities during pullbacks and allow for more efficient profit-taking. Finally, the analyst highlighted new narratives in the market. He noted that HYPE and ASTER are particularly prominent among decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and that he plans to invest more in this area if the DePIN ecosystem revives. Poppe reiterated that altcoin markets are emerging from their depressive phase and have strong upside potential in the coming period. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/he-lost-half-his-portfolio-renowned-analyst-announces-his-recovery-has-begun-names-8-altcoins/

He Lost Half His Portfolio: Renowned Analyst Announces His Recovery Has Begun, Names 8 Altcoins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:47
Threshold
T$0.01621-3.10%
Wormhole
W$0.1133-6.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.32-5.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08838-2.28%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005199-3.43%

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest strategies and market expectations regarding his altcoin portfolio.

Poppe noted that he saw strong returns on his portfolio last week, but that the total is still down approximately 35%. Despite this, the analyst argued that the markets are “in the process of bottoming out,” adding that there is significant upside potential in altcoins.

According to Poppe, some projects are among the pioneers of this process. According to the analyst, PEAQ continues its upward trend, W has begun to gain momentum, and REZ and AEVO stand out as the next candidates. Furthermore, large-cap coins are showing signs of recovery, supporting increased portfolio returns.

The analyst claimed there are strong technical signals, particularly for W. Poppe, arguing that key resistance levels have been breached, plans to sell gradually between the $0.16-$0.18 and $0.20-$0.22 ranges, depending on the nature of the price movement. He noted that the cash generated from this could be channeled into coins that haven’t yet gained traction, such as projects like OP, TIA, or REZ.

Poppe also stated that he expects market volatility to increase, and therefore aims to establish a small cash position. He added that this strategy will create buying opportunities during pullbacks and allow for more efficient profit-taking.

Finally, the analyst highlighted new narratives in the market. He noted that HYPE and ASTER are particularly prominent among decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and that he plans to invest more in this area if the DePIN ecosystem revives. Poppe reiterated that altcoin markets are emerging from their depressive phase and have strong upside potential in the coming period.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/he-lost-half-his-portfolio-renowned-analyst-announces-his-recovery-has-begun-names-8-altcoins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.1134-6.17%
CROSS
CROSS$0.26617+8.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326-4.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
GAINS
GAINS$0.02501+0.96%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:29
Partager
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03513+0.42%
Threshold
T$0.01622-2.99%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers