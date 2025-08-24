Heaven Team Freezes Tokens for One Year as LIGHT Buybacks Drive Momentum

  • Heaven freezes team tokens, boosting LIGHT’s stability and investor confidence.
  • $350 million volume fuels Solana launchpad rival’s rapid market rise.
  • LIGHT buybacks reinforce growth as Heaven challenges Pump.fun’s dominance.

Heaven, a Solana-based launchpad and automated market maker, is changing how its team tokens unlock. The project announced on Saturday that its allocations will now be done on a one-year cliff basis, as opposed to the earlier linear release.


The move is being made as the platform continues to experience significant growth in trading activity and revenue. Onchain analyst @adam_tehc estimates that Heaven has had almost $350 million in trading volume since its launch on August 15, and approximately  $3.8 million in revenue.


Also Read: Lawyer John Deaton Hails Cardano-XRP Wallet Link as Hoskinson Unveils Big Plans


LIGHT buybacks strengthen ecosystem momentum

Heaven directs 100 percent of its protocol revenue into programmatic buybacks of its native token, LIGHT. This mechanism, described as the “god flywheel,” is designed to create sustained demand and reinforce community confidence. The model has rapidly placed Heaven in the role of Pump.fun as the leading competitor in terms of daily revenue generation.


According to Dune data three of the top five most valuable tokens launched during the past week were set on Heaven. This indicates the increase in market interest in the platform and is a catalyst for Solana-based token launches.


Comparatively, Pump.fun has already exceeded the mark of $800 million in total lifetime revenue due to the recent spike after the launch of its own token. Its expansion continued to place it above the competition, such as LetsBonk, which promotes the Solana memecoin BONK ecosystem.


Aligning lockups with long-term vision

Heaven explained that the revised token plan ensures team incentives remain aligned with the growth of LIGHT and the ecosystem. The re-vesting will begin monthly as of the first of the month, with a one-year cliff before tokens are available.


The project observed that the change is part of its intent to maintain structural balance and sustainable growth. Heaven will postpone unlocking tokens of teams to build trust and underline LIGHT’s long-term role.


Heaven’s updated lockup plan arrives as the platform secures a firm position among Solana’s leading launchpads. With growing revenue and programmatic buybacks driving LIGHT’s momentum, the project is shaping its strategy for long-term stability.


Also Read: Trump-Backed World Liberty Tokens Set for $40B Debut as Unlock Date Nears


The post Heaven Team Freezes Tokens for One Year as LIGHT Buybacks Drive Momentum appeared first on 36Crypto.

