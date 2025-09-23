Hedera Hashgraph’s co-founder, Leemon Baird, recently reflected on the origins of the Hashgraph algorithm and the guiding principles behind its creation. Baird explained that the idea was never simply to design a system with appealing features. Instead, it began as a mathematical challenge: how to create a distributed network that is fast, fair, and secure. […]Hedera Hashgraph’s co-founder, Leemon Baird, recently reflected on the origins of the Hashgraph algorithm and the guiding principles behind its creation. Baird explained that the idea was never simply to design a system with appealing features. Instead, it began as a mathematical challenge: how to create a distributed network that is fast, fair, and secure. […]

Hedera Hashgraph Breakthrough: Leemon Baird Unveils $HBAR’s Fast and Fair Future

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/23 08:00
Hedera
HBAR$0.22029-3.46%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12148+0.15%
Hedera Hashgraph
  • Hedera’s Hashgraph algorithm was created to solve the challenge of being fast, fair, and secure.
  • Founder Leemon Baird highlighted its decentralized governance and long-term vision for internet transformation.
  • Hedera’s governance council ensures no single authority controls the network.

Hedera Hashgraph’s co-founder, Leemon Baird, recently reflected on the origins of the Hashgraph algorithm and the guiding principles behind its creation. Baird explained that the idea was never simply to design a system with appealing features.

Instead, it began as a mathematical challenge: how to create a distributed network that is fast, fair, and secure. This pursuit, he said, was key to rethinking how the internet itself could function in a decentralized way.

Baird stressed that trust and resilience are central to the platform’s foundation. In his view, no single authority should control the system, nor should any one person have the ability to destroy it.

By maintaining this structure, the network allows participants to cooperate, connect, and carry out activities that range from financial transactions to social interactions. The model ensures that data recorded on the platform is accurate and confirmed at high speed, supporting applications that demand thousands of transactions per second.

Hedera Designed as an Alternative to Traditional Blockchains

The journey began with Baird’s work at Swirlds, where Hashgraph was first developed. It would later evolve to become Hedera Hashgraph, publicly launched to the world, and designed to deliver an alternative kind of distributed ledger unlike those of traditional blockchains.

Differing from proof-of-work schemes, Hedera’s system was designed to accommodate scale without losing out on fairness or efficiency. Baird described discovering the math solution to reach speed, fairness, and security in one system as providing an entirely new potential for how digital systems could be built.

This project ultimately led to the release of Hedera Hashgraph and the introduction of the $HBAR token, developed to aid in network operations and applications.

Hedera’s Governance Model Centers on Decentralized Council

Among Hedera’s distinguishing features is its governance model. Baird pointed out how a decentralized council presently runs the network to prevent central control by a single entity and ensure fair decision-making. The council of governance consists of large international businesses and institutions, and it lends Hedera both legitimacy and practical control.

This architecture, Baird argued, provides a stable foundation upon which developers and businesses can build over the network. With the Hashgraph algorithm having been tested and validated, Hedera’s future potential builds upon adoption and innovation.

Baird termed this as beginning a long journey through which the platform could serve as the base layer of subsequent digital infrastructure.

Now, Hedera offers itself as something more than merely a cryptocurrency network. It wants to be an enterprise-authorized, trusted system for developers, operators, and organizations in pursuit of digital world speed, fairness, and security.

Related Reading : Hedera Unleashes HEAT Team to Supercharge Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22