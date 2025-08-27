Hedera (HBAR) Price Prediction 2025: Will HBAR Break $0.52 Soon?

2025/08/27 19:00
Hedera
  • Hedera HBAR is trading at $0.2384, reflecting a modest weekly gain of 1.81%.
  • Analysts highlight key support at $0.228, with risks of a drop toward $0.19–$0.20 if this level is broken.
  • Price predictions for 2025 vary, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.57.

Hedera (HBAR) is trading at $0.2384, having recorded a slight 0.63% gain over the last 24 hours. Although the token’s price went up, overall trading volume went down, with volumes decreasing to $375.06 million, a 17.47% decrease. Against broader movements of the market, HBAR has gone up 1.81% on a weekly level and has stabilized around the $0.24 level.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts note that this consolidation phase is well-timed. The asset is still within a narrow range, meaning the investors are taking into account the catalysts down the road and near-term technical risks.

Importance of Support and Resistance

According to crypto analyst CryptoPulse, HBAR is currently consolidating within a declining triangle formation, and immediately below support is at $0.228. Provided the token supports this level, a potential bounce could retest the upper trendline near $0.24. 

However, a breakdown below $0.228 potentially could direct focus to the demand region of $0.19-$0.20, where potential buyers may enter to support the market.

This is a key area for traders, and short-term trading could consist of paying attention to these key support and resistance levels because action in the marketplace around these will most definitely dictate future price action.

Source: X

Hedera Price Predictions and Investor Outlook

According to DigitalCoinPrice, HBAR could do very well in 2025. They expect the price might climb past $0.52 by the end of the year and could even beat its old record of $0.57. They place the likely price range between $0.48 and $0.52, which would mean strong growth compared to today’s levels.

Changelly is more prudent in its outlook. Their 2025 prediction is that HBAR could trade at anywhere from $0.2648 to $0.3019 with an average of $0.2766. Depending on this, investors could expect a return of roughly 28.5% for the year. For August 2025, Changelly predicts the value to remain at anywhere from $0.2308 to $0.2766, a return of around 17.7%.

