Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

KAIO is bringing three major funds—including BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund—onto Hedera, expanding the network’s RWA tokenization ecosystem.

Summary Three prominent funds are now available as tokenized assets on Hedera through KAIO.

The development furthers Hedera’s growing RWA tokenization ecosystem, building on Archax’s recent deployment of token contracts for major institutional money market funds.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news, KAIO, an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure provider for regulated real-world assets, has expanded its tokenized fund offerings on the Hedera (HBAR) blockchain.

The initiative brings three major funds on-chain: Laser Digital Carry Fund (LCF), BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund, and Brevan Howard Master Fund. These tokenized funds are available exclusively to institutional and accredited investors.

“We’re excited to bring LCF on-chain via KAIO using the Hedera network. The Hedera network’s recent traction in tokenization, particularly with real-world assets and enterprise-grade infrastructure, makes it a natural fit,” commented Florent Jouanneau, Tokenisation Lead at Laser Digital.

The addition of these three funds builds on ongoing tokenization efforts on Hedera, where other institutions are also exploring on-chain fund structures.

Notably, Archax recently deployed token contracts on Hedera for several institutional money market funds, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and State Street, potentially bringing billions in tokenized RWAs to the Hedera network.

