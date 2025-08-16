Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/16 17:44
RealLink
REAL$0.05068+3.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.15757-2.53%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Allo
RWA$0.004964-4.55%

KAIO is bringing three major funds—including BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund—onto Hedera, expanding the network’s RWA tokenization ecosystem.

Summary
  • Three prominent funds are now available as tokenized assets on Hedera through KAIO.
  • The development furthers Hedera’s growing RWA tokenization ecosystem, building on Archax’s recent deployment of token contracts for major institutional money market funds.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news, KAIO, an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure provider for regulated real-world assets, has expanded its tokenized fund offerings on the Hedera (HBAR) blockchain.

The initiative brings three major funds on-chain: Laser Digital Carry Fund (LCF), BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund, and Brevan Howard Master Fund. These tokenized funds are available exclusively to institutional and accredited investors.

“We’re excited to bring LCF on-chain via KAIO using the Hedera network. The Hedera network’s recent traction in tokenization, particularly with real-world assets and enterprise-grade infrastructure, makes it a natural fit,” commented Florent Jouanneau, Tokenisation Lead at Laser Digital.

The addition of these three funds builds on ongoing tokenization efforts on Hedera, where other institutions are also exploring on-chain fund structures.

Notably, Archax recently deployed token contracts on Hedera for several institutional money market funds, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and State Street, potentially bringing billions in tokenized RWAs to the Hedera network.

https://twitter.com/Grodfather/status/1947250077413585143?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1947250077413585143%7Ctwgr%5E190550c492c7a9e74cafecfbe79c8f43db7440c3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fgenfinity.io%2F2025%2F07%2F23%2Farchax-tokenized-money-market-funds-hedera%2F

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?