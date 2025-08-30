Heineken Brings A Non-Alcoholic Alternative To The 2025 US Open

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 03:51
NEAR
NEAR$2,426-%4,07
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,129+%11,80
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4254-%4,61
Moonveil
MORE$0,10036-%2,54
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000645-%10,78

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Aimee Kelly, Chelsea Vaughn and Bryan Griffin enjoy a limited-edition L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 at the US Open Tennis Championships – USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on SEPTEMBER 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken)

Getty Images for Heineken

When it comes to tennis-themed beverages these days, all conversation is currently dominated by one vodka-based drink in particular. Nevertheless, for attendees at the US Open–or at a bar near you–non-alcoholic alternatives are in greater demand than ever before. A new Gallup poll released earlier this month revealed that just 54% of American adults drink alcohol. It’s a record-low in the 90 year history of the survey. Luckily, there’s also a tennis-themed beverage designed specially for them.

Heineken, an official sponsor of New York’s annual grand slam tournament, has reintroduced Heineken L0VE.L0VE for a second year–a limited edition canning of its top-selling 0.0 non-alcoholic beer. It landed in the city this week at an activation in Grand Central Terminal backed by messaging intended to encourage zero judgement, and zero reasons for moderation during the US Open.

It’s ultimately aimed at more than just this event, too. Research indicates that a significant number of non-drinkers report stigma around abstaining at parties and events, and often feel as though they need to offer up some explanation for avoiding alcohol. The “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment” campaign serves as a reminder that you ought to feel free to be alcohol-free whenever and wherever you want.

Helping score these points is Benito Skinner, star of the Amazon Prime hit show Overcompensating, and now a spokesman for the brand. Heineken brought him into Grand Central as a “0.0 Ref,” a spoof on the US Open chair umpire, complete with bullhorn, so that he could dole out comedic relief and words of inclusive encouragement. Along with a handful of prominent internet personalities, Skinner can be spotted around the city this week, randomly gifting US Open Tickets to lucky passersby.

Benito Skinner at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

“Heineken’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, no-judgment, atmosphere is something I’m really excited to support at the US Open this year,” said Skinner in a press release. “I really admire their dedication to ensuring that being part of the moment is always an option – whether or not you choose to drink alcohol. I can’t wait to share zero judgments streetside. Keep your eyes peeled for your boy.”

Though the Heineken L0VE.L0VE can is reserved for US Open season, regularly-labeled cans of Heineken 0.0 are available year-round, typically selling for around $60 for a 24-pack. The Dutch-based brand, which also happens to be the world’s second-largest brewer, introduced the nonalcoholic alternative domestically back in 2017.

Since then, it has grown into a top-selling product globally. Buoyed by its success, the company invested millions into a state-of-the-art lab at its Netherlands headquarters, devoted to removing alcohol from its malt-based lagers without limiting their flavors. The results are palpable in 0.0, which uses a vacuum distillation method to retain the fruity funk of Heineken’s trademark yeast along with a familiar, malty body.

More innovations are expected from this lab in the months ahead. So whether you’re a fan of tennis, non-alcoholic beer, or both…Heineken is giving you plenty to love.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – AUGUST 29: A glass of Heineken beer with the brand’s logo is seen in a bar August 29, 2002 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/bradjaphe/2025/08/29/heineken-brings-a-non-alcoholic-alternative-to-the-2025-us-open/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,1309+%11,99
Everscale
EVER$0,01003+%9,14
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0834+%20,86
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019227+%2,30
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1845-%1,54
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0834+%20,86
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?