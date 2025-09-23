Helius Medical Technologies has joined an exclusive club. Its acquisition of 760,190 SOL, worth $167 million, places the Pantera-backed firm among the largest public-company holders of the asset, signaling its aggressive shift in treasury strategy. According to a press release…Helius Medical Technologies has joined an exclusive club. Its acquisition of 760,190 SOL, worth $167 million, places the Pantera-backed firm among the largest public-company holders of the asset, signaling its aggressive shift in treasury strategy. According to a press release…

Helius buys $167m in Solana amid corporate treasury shift

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/23 04:18
Solana
SOL$219.76-7.57%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05814-5.70%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00932--%

Helius Medical Technologies has joined an exclusive club. Its acquisition of 760,190 SOL, worth $167 million, places the Pantera-backed firm among the largest public-company holders of the asset, signaling its aggressive shift in treasury strategy.

Summary
  • Helius Medical acquired 760,190 SOL worth $167 million, making it one of the largest public holders of the token.
  • The purchase follows a $500 million raise led by Pantera and Summer Capital, with plans to scale holdings and explore staking.

According to a press release dated September 22, the neurotech company has initiated its digital asset treasury strategy with the purchase of over 760,190 Solana (SOL) at an average cost basis of $231 per token.

The move, guided by Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang, who serves as a board observer, effectively redeploys a significant portion of the capital from a recent $500 million raise. Notably, Helius retains a substantial war chest of more than $335 million in cash, potentially earmarked for further SOL purchases.

From neurotech to Solana treasury company

Helius first outlined its digital asset treasury strategy earlier this month when it raised $500 million in a deal led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. That raise preceded a 250% surge in HSDT shares on September 12, a sign that investors saw the pivot as more than a passing experiment.

The September 22 announcement confirms that Solana will anchor the company’s treasury approach, with plans to scale the position over the next 12 to 24 months while exploring staking and DeFi opportunities under what the firm describes as a conservative risk framework.

Helius now occupies a notable position in a rapidly emerging cohort of public companies betting on Solana. Data from CoinGecko tracks nine entities holding a combined 13.4 million SOL, valued at approximately $2.95 billion.

While Helius’s $167 million stake is significant, it places the company behind the current leader, Forward Industries, which holds 6.8 million SOL. Other major holders include DeFi Development Corp. (2.09 million SOL), Upexi (2.01 million SOL), and Sharps Technology (2 million SOL), illustrating a clear trend of corporate capital flowing into the network.

Helius (HSDT) slipped 18% following the Sept. 22 announcement.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697-10.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000337-6.33%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Partager
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.66-2.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025