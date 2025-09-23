Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL.Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL.

Helius invests $175.6 million in Solana: the $500 million plan kicks off

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 15:15
Solana
SOL$218.04-1.80%
helius solana sol

Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL at an average cost of $231 per token, for a historical expenditure of approximately $175.6 million. The initiative constitutes the first step of a SOL treasury plan aimed at reaching a total investment of $500 million, supported by investors such as Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, in a logic of progressive allocation.

According to the data collected by our digital markets analysis team, the initial purchase of approximately 175.6 million dollars corresponds to about 35.1% of the overall 500 million dollar plan. Industry analysts who follow corporate treasuries in digital assets note that an accumulation strategy in tranches over 12–24 months tends to mitigate market risk compared to a one-off purchase. In operational audits conducted on similar cases, we have found that institutional custody protocols and external audits are crucial for containing operational and compliance risks.

What’s New

  • Initial Purchase: 760.190 SOL
  • Average cost: $231 per SOL
  • Outlay at historical cost: approximately 175.6 million dollars (760,190 x $231)
  • Remaining capital allocated: the rest of the plan up to a total of 500 million dollars

Arithmetic note: some initial estimates indicated a value around 167 million dollars, calculated based on the current market value. In fact, if the current price of SOL were slightly below $231, the market value of the position could hover around 167 million dollars. That said, the market value will continue to fluctuate depending on the price movements of SOL.

Why Solana is included in the treasury

Helius aims to build a balanced and scalable position over the next 12–24 months, combining a progressive accumulation strategy with prudent risk limits. In this context, the company plans to integrate staking opportunities and DeFi tools to increase returns, while maintaining a conservative risk setting.

Particular attention will be paid to secure custody and strict internal governance, in order to reduce operational risks and ensure transparency in the implementation of the strategy, which will remain gradual and dependent on market conditions.

Impact on HSDT and Market Context

After the announcement of the fundraising and token purchase, the HSDT stock experienced a strong rally. According to The Block, the shares fluctuated with a pre-market increase of 250% followed by a 14% decline, demonstrating the high volatility that often accompanies news of corporate involvement in crypto assets. Compared to other operators who have invested in Solana, Helius presents itself as a new entrant with interesting growth margins in an increasingly structured corporate market—where some institutional portfolios on SOL have exceeded the billion-dollar threshold.

How the accumulation will be structured

  • Phases: significant initial entry, followed by further purchases in tranches in response to any market weaknesses or upon reaching price/liquidity targets.
  • Horizon: 12–24 months, with constant monitoring of market conditions and associated risks.
  • Yield: evaluation of the opportunities offered by native staking and DeFi applications, always within a conservative risk policy.
  • Controls: implementation of institutional custody protocols, access segregation, and security audits.

Risks and Open Issues

  • Price: the intrinsic volatility of SOL affects the mark-to-market of the position and the accounting profits.
  • Regulation: the regulatory framework is evolving, with potential impacts on reporting and tax treatment (situation under discussion – Nasdaq).
  • Operational: risks related to custody, key management, and potential cyber attacks.
  • Liquidity: the need to carefully manage the timing of purchases, especially under market stress conditions.

Mini-FAQ for CFO and Treasury

  • Mandate Definition: specify objectives, risk limits, and performance metrics.
  • Custody policies: set cold/hot balances, multisig systems, and collaboration with regulated providers.
  • Implementation: purchase plan in tranches (DCA), careful liquidity management, and compliance checks.

Comparison and Insights

To delve deeper into the context, it is recommended to consult the regulatory guidelines for crypto treasuries and the best practices related to custody on Solana for businesses. Indeed, a comparison with other corporate treasury models in digital assets clearly highlights the pros and cons of a multi-asset approach (in-depth analysis).

What to Watch in the Coming Months

  • New tranches of purchase and timing of strategy execution.
  • Choices regarding staking and yield optimization, through validators or DeFi platforms.
  • Quarterly Disclosure on the held position and the evaluation criteria adopted.
  • Evolution of the regulatory framework and impacts on corporate governance.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM