Helius invests $175.6 million in Solana: the $500 million plan kicks off

Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL at an average cost of $231 per token, for a historical expenditure of approximately $175.6 million. The initiative constitutes the first step of a SOL treasury plan aimed at reaching a total investment of $500 million, supported by investors such as Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, in a logic of progressive allocation.
According to the data collected by our digital markets analysis team, the initial purchase of approximately 175.6 million dollars corresponds to about 35.1% of the overall 500 million dollar plan. Industry analysts who follow corporate treasuries in digital assets note that an accumulation strategy in tranches over 12–24 months tends to mitigate market risk compared to a one-off purchase. In operational audits conducted on similar cases, we have found that institutional custody protocols and external audits are crucial for containing operational and compliance risks.
Arithmetic note: some initial estimates indicated a value around 167 million dollars, calculated based on the current market value. In fact, if the current price of SOL were slightly below $231, the market value of the position could hover around 167 million dollars. That said, the market value will continue to fluctuate depending on the price movements of SOL.
Helius aims to build a balanced and scalable position over the next 12–24 months, combining a progressive accumulation strategy with prudent risk limits. In this context, the company plans to integrate staking opportunities and DeFi tools to increase returns, while maintaining a conservative risk setting.
Particular attention will be paid to secure custody and strict internal governance, in order to reduce operational risks and ensure transparency in the implementation of the strategy, which will remain gradual and dependent on market conditions.
After the announcement of the fundraising and token purchase, the HSDT stock experienced a strong rally. According to The Block, the shares fluctuated with a pre-market increase of 250% followed by a 14% decline, demonstrating the high volatility that often accompanies news of corporate involvement in crypto assets. Compared to other operators who have invested in Solana, Helius presents itself as a new entrant with interesting growth margins in an increasingly structured corporate market—where some institutional portfolios on SOL have exceeded the billion-dollar threshold.
To delve deeper into the context, it is recommended to consult the regulatory guidelines for crypto treasuries and the best practices related to custody on Solana for businesses. Indeed, a comparison with other corporate treasury models in digital assets clearly highlights the pros and cons of a multi-asset approach (in-depth analysis).