Helius Shocks Market with Massive 760K SOL Buy

The company, Helius Medical, is starting the Solana treasury strategy, buying 760,000 SOL tokens at a cost of $167M, which is a good sign of confidence in the future development of Solana.

The company has purchased more than 760,000 SOL at an average of $231 a token, which cost the company approximately 167 million to jumpstart its Solana treasury plan.

This acquisition will be a significant move in Helius’ development, a digital asset treasury of up to 500 million dollars, which will serve to cement the company in its long-term investment in the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

Helius Medical continues to have more than 335 million in cash reserves, which shows its willingness to keep buying Solana tokens when the markets permit it to buy them.

The treasury plan will additionally look into staking and DeFi schemes to earn returns on the SOL investments without prejudice to a long-term investment horizon.

This implies a holistic understanding of the maximization of shareholder value by building market awareness and sound capital management.

The Reason Helius is Betting Big on Solana.

Solana is also known to be fast and scalable, with a transaction rate of more than 3,500 transactions per second and a daily active wallet rate of 3.7 million.

This performance has seen Solana become one of the most popular blockchains in the world, with over 23 billion transactions being registered to date in 2025.

Contrary to Bitcoin, SOL tokens have a native stake yield of approximately 7% that serves both as a good source of income and potential price increase.

Helius Executive Chairman Joseph Chee was thankful to the different stakeholders in the Solana ecosystem, such as DeFi protocols, staking providers.

This support brings the additional assurance that the acquisition of SOL by Helius is a solid investment that is in tandem with the expansion projects in the ecosystem.

A disciplined nature of the acquisition and the focus on efficiency and cost control were the key points raised by the Board Observer, Cosmo Jiang of Helius.

Its strategic entry at a low cost base compared to recent prices makes the capital available for purchases in the future, and it is committed to building long-term shareholder value through prudent financial stewardship.

The Future of Tokenized Treasuries and Helius.

A move by Helius Medical towards a greater use of digital asset treasury, as opposed to neurotechnology, is indicative of an increasing institutional trend toward blockchain investments.

The company is planning to grow its Solana holdings as it continues to move on with the business of medical devices.

In this endeavor, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, Helius will be a major institutional player in the Solana token ecosystem, which will contribute to the further development and use of the network.

This treasury plan follows the move by Helius to raise over 500 million in private capital with the backing of large investors.

The company anticipates further benefiting from the possible price volatility of SOL, where its reserves will be used to augment its strategic position as the market conditions change.

Therefore, Helius is commencing digital asset accumulation and active portfolio management to increase its corporate value.

