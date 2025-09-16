Here Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Songs And Dances

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 02:05
DAR Open Network
D$0.034-5.02%
MemeCore
M$2.49526-2.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08574-10.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018053+3.40%
Propy
PRO$0.7123-1.49%
SphereX
HERE$0.000255+13.33%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.003304+230.40%

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Disney

Dancing With the Stars is back with a brand-new season, pairing celebrities and professional dancers together as they compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Here’s everything to know about the premiere, including the full lineup of songs and dances for Week 1.

Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return for Season 34, joined by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Fourteen celebrities are heading to the ballroom this season (the entire cast was announced on Good Morning America on September 4).

This year’s star-studded lineup features actresses, Olympians, reality TV stars, sports legends, comedians and more. Pro dancer Mark Ballas, who won Season 31 with Charli D’Amelio, has come out of retirement to compete in Season 34. The professional roster also welcomes newcomer Jan Ravnik, a former dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Forbes‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33 Cast Revealed—Meet The Celebrities And Pros Competing This FallBy Monica Mercuri

The DWTS Season 34 premiere, airing live on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, will feature an opening number to “Kill the Lights” by Whitney Myer, choreographed by Ray Leeper. There will also be a performance by the new troupe — Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard — dancing to Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching.”

During Week 1, the celebrities and their professional partners will perform a diverse range of ballroom dance styles, including the Tango, Cha-Cha, Salsa and Jive.

Is There A Theme For The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Premiere?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as hosts. (Disney/Jai Lennard)

Disney

The premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 does not have an official theme. Themed weeks typically begin during the second week of the celebrity dance competition. In recent seasons, the first themes were Oscar Night (2024), Latin Night (2023) and Elvis Night (2022). ABC will likely announce this season’s first theme soon, so stay tuned!

What Are The Dancing With the Stars Songs And Dances For The Season 34 Premiere?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Baron Davis and Britt Stewart. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Disney

Keep reading for the full list of songs and dances the couples will perform during the Dancing With the Stars Week 1 premiere, according to ABC.

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik will perform a Salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny.
  • Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.
  • Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa.
  • NBA All-Star Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.
  • Social media personality Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears.
  • Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis.
  • Actor and musician Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” by Billy Joel.
  • Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson.
  • Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns.
  • Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga.
  • Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.
  • Former Fifth Harmony tar Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande.
  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Tango to “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast.”
  • Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave.

How To Watch Dancing With the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars Season 34 premiere will air on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu the next day.

Check out the official trailer for Season 32 of DWTS below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/15/here-are-the-dancing-with-the-stars-season-34-premiere-songs-and-dances/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08565-10.45%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281-1.05%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections