Here Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Songs And Dances

Dancing With the Stars is back with a brand-new season, pairing celebrities and professional dancers together as they compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Here’s everything to know about the premiere, including the full lineup of songs and dances for Week 1.

Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return for Season 34, joined by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Fourteen celebrities are heading to the ballroom this season (the entire cast was announced on Good Morning America on September 4).

This year’s star-studded lineup features actresses, Olympians, reality TV stars, sports legends, comedians and more. Pro dancer Mark Ballas, who won Season 31 with Charli D’Amelio, has come out of retirement to compete in Season 34. The professional roster also welcomes newcomer Jan Ravnik, a former dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The DWTS Season 34 premiere, airing live on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, will feature an opening number to “Kill the Lights” by Whitney Myer, choreographed by Ray Leeper. There will also be a performance by the new troupe — Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard — dancing to Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching.”

During Week 1, the celebrities and their professional partners will perform a diverse range of ballroom dance styles, including the Tango, Cha-Cha, Salsa and Jive.

Is There A Theme For The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Premiere?

The premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 does not have an official theme. Themed weeks typically begin during the second week of the celebrity dance competition. In recent seasons, the first themes were Oscar Night (2024), Latin Night (2023) and Elvis Night (2022). ABC will likely announce this season’s first theme soon, so stay tuned!

What Are The Dancing With the Stars Songs And Dances For The Season 34 Premiere?

Keep reading for the full list of songs and dances the couples will perform during the Dancing With the Stars Week 1 premiere, according to ABC.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik will perform a Salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny.

and pro will perform a Salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny. Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.

and pro will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa.

and pro will perform a Salsa. NBA All-Star Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

and pro will perform a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. Social media personality Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears.

and pro will perform a Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears. Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis.

and pro will perform a Cha Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis. Actor and musician Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” by Billy Joel.

and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” by Billy Joel. Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson.

and pro will perform a Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson. Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns.

and pro will perform a Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns. Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga.

and pro will perform a Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

Former Fifth Harmony tar Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande.

and pro will perform a Tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Tango to “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast.”

and pro will perform a Tango to “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast.” Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave.

How To Watch Dancing With the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars Season 34 premiere will air on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu the next day.

Check out the official trailer for Season 32 of DWTS below.