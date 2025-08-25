Here is How High Shiba Inu Must Rise to Flip BNB and Enter Top 5

Following Shiba Inu’s renewed rally, we explored how high SHIB must rise to overthrow BNB and break into the top five crypto rankings.  Despite enjoying renewed momentum in the past few days and eventually reclaiming $0.000013 on August 22, SHIB has remained static in the global crypto ranking.  Data from CoinMarketCap shows Shiba Inu currently ranks as the 22nd biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, with a valuation of $7.83 billion. It remains far from the top five rankings—a position that lead developer Shytoshi Kusama envisions for the cryptocurrency.  As reported last year, Kusama revealed how he was working behind the scenes with a small budget to move SHIB into the top five ranking. At the moment, the top five cryptocurrencies include major assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether, and BNB.  How SHIB Can Flip BNB to Enter the Top 5 Spot For SHIB to enter the top five, it must overtake BNB, which currently ranks as the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap. Notably, this article provided an insight into how much Shiba Inu must spike to achieve such a feat.  BNB, which ranks as the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency, trades at $860.88 per token. The market value of all 139.28 million BNB in circulation is around $119.28 billion. On the other hand, SHIB sits in the 22nd spot and is valued at $7.83 billion. Its current market cap translates to a price of $0.00001329 per token.  For Shiba Inu to overthrow BNB and enter the top five ranking, it would require a massive rally that would take its market cap to an unprecedented level. At its current $7.83 billion valuation, Shiba Inu must surge 1,433% to flip BNB and break into the top five.  If Shiba Inu experiences a 1,433% growth, its market cap will soar to $120.03 billion, exceeding BNB’s $119.28 billion valuation. Notably, this analysis assumes that while Shiba Inu experiences such a remarkable rally, BNB remains static.  Potential Impact on Price  Such an incredible feat would significantly impact Shiba Inu’s price. If Shiba Inu’s supply remains fixed at 589.24 trillion tokens, a market cap increase to $120.03 billion would boost its price from the current $0.000013 range to $0.0002037.  This estimated price would mark a new ATH for Shiba Inu, surpassing the previous record of $0.00008845 by roughly 130.30%. Reaching this target is no small feat. It would require the alignment of several factors, including increased utility, broader adoption, moderate burn, and favorable market conditions.  SHIB to $0.0002 Predictions  Meanwhile, the $0.0002 price target is not strange to existing Shiba Inu community members. Several market commentators have set this target for Shiba Inu.  In November, top crypto analyst Charting Guy said he was doubling his position in Shiba Inu as the asset was preparing for a rally toward $0.0002. Notably, Forbes suggested in one of its publications that SHIB will surpass the $0.0002 target this year.  In our previous analysis, the leading AI model ChatGPT affirmed that the $0.0002 forecast is a realistic target, which might materialize between 2025 and 2026. Notably, xAI’s Grok echoed a similar sentiment, suggesting that SHIB will hit the $0.0002 target by mid-2026.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
