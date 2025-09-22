The post Here Is What Vitalik Buterin Thinks Will Secure Ethereum’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 21 September 2025 | 22:03 Ethereum’s economic future may depend less on hype-driven tokens and more on the quiet strength of low-risk decentralized finance, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Rather than treating NFTs, memecoins, or speculative trading as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, Buterin envisions a model where lending markets and stablecoin protocols provide the steady income needed to support the network. In his view, Ethereum could emulate the way Google relies on search advertising to fund everything else — with one crucial difference: decentralization allows Ethereum to avoid the ethical trade-offs of Big Tech. Buterin argued that Ethereum has long struggled with a contradiction. The projects that embody the network’s culture and ideals rarely produce meaningful revenue, while those that generate fees often carry the stigma of speculation. Low-risk DeFi, he said, offers a path to bridge that divide — reliable enough to serve as Ethereum’s financial backbone while leaving room for experimental, socially valuable applications to thrive without pressure to monetize aggressively. He pointed to stablecoin lending platforms like Aave, where returns on assets such as USDT and USDC hover around 5%, as examples of how “boring but dependable” protocols can deliver sustainable results. By anchoring itself in this kind of infrastructure, Ethereum could achieve financial resilience without compromising on principle. The remarks come as Ethereum DeFi regains momentum. Total value locked recently broke past $100 billion for the first time since early 2022, helped along by regulatory clarity in the United States. A recent survey suggested that nearly half of Americans would consider using DeFi if stronger legal protections were in place, reflecting a potential wave of adoption on the horizon. Buterin also floated additional ideas that go beyond dollar-pegged stablecoins. He expressed interest in “flatcoins,” which would track consumer price indices, and assets tied to… The post Here Is What Vitalik Buterin Thinks Will Secure Ethereum’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 21 September 2025 | 22:03 Ethereum’s economic future may depend less on hype-driven tokens and more on the quiet strength of low-risk decentralized finance, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Rather than treating NFTs, memecoins, or speculative trading as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, Buterin envisions a model where lending markets and stablecoin protocols provide the steady income needed to support the network. In his view, Ethereum could emulate the way Google relies on search advertising to fund everything else — with one crucial difference: decentralization allows Ethereum to avoid the ethical trade-offs of Big Tech. Buterin argued that Ethereum has long struggled with a contradiction. The projects that embody the network’s culture and ideals rarely produce meaningful revenue, while those that generate fees often carry the stigma of speculation. Low-risk DeFi, he said, offers a path to bridge that divide — reliable enough to serve as Ethereum’s financial backbone while leaving room for experimental, socially valuable applications to thrive without pressure to monetize aggressively. He pointed to stablecoin lending platforms like Aave, where returns on assets such as USDT and USDC hover around 5%, as examples of how “boring but dependable” protocols can deliver sustainable results. By anchoring itself in this kind of infrastructure, Ethereum could achieve financial resilience without compromising on principle. The remarks come as Ethereum DeFi regains momentum. Total value locked recently broke past $100 billion for the first time since early 2022, helped along by regulatory clarity in the United States. A recent survey suggested that nearly half of Americans would consider using DeFi if stronger legal protections were in place, reflecting a potential wave of adoption on the horizon. Buterin also floated additional ideas that go beyond dollar-pegged stablecoins. He expressed interest in “flatcoins,” which would track consumer price indices, and assets tied to…

Here Is What Vitalik Buterin Thinks Will Secure Ethereum’s Future

2025/09/22 03:07
Ethereum
  • 21 September 2025
  • 22:03

Ethereum’s economic future may depend less on hype-driven tokens and more on the quiet strength of low-risk decentralized finance, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Rather than treating NFTs, memecoins, or speculative trading as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, Buterin envisions a model where lending markets and stablecoin protocols provide the steady income needed to support the network. In his view, Ethereum could emulate the way Google relies on search advertising to fund everything else — with one crucial difference: decentralization allows Ethereum to avoid the ethical trade-offs of Big Tech.

Buterin argued that Ethereum has long struggled with a contradiction. The projects that embody the network’s culture and ideals rarely produce meaningful revenue, while those that generate fees often carry the stigma of speculation. Low-risk DeFi, he said, offers a path to bridge that divide — reliable enough to serve as Ethereum’s financial backbone while leaving room for experimental, socially valuable applications to thrive without pressure to monetize aggressively.

He pointed to stablecoin lending platforms like Aave, where returns on assets such as USDT and USDC hover around 5%, as examples of how “boring but dependable” protocols can deliver sustainable results. By anchoring itself in this kind of infrastructure, Ethereum could achieve financial resilience without compromising on principle.

The remarks come as Ethereum DeFi regains momentum. Total value locked recently broke past $100 billion for the first time since early 2022, helped along by regulatory clarity in the United States. A recent survey suggested that nearly half of Americans would consider using DeFi if stronger legal protections were in place, reflecting a potential wave of adoption on the horizon.

Buterin also floated additional ideas that go beyond dollar-pegged stablecoins. He expressed interest in “flatcoins,” which would track consumer price indices, and assets tied to currency baskets — both designed to better serve users in volatile economies. These instruments, he suggested, could make Ethereum’s financial layer more robust while extending its relevance to communities often overlooked by traditional finance.

Ultimately, he believes Ethereum can “do better than Google.” Where Google’s reliance on ad revenue has led to questionable incentives like mass data collection, Ethereum has the chance to align financial sustainability with openness, transparency, and fairness. The revenue engine may not be glamorous, Buterin admitted, but if built on DeFi’s foundations, it could allow Ethereum to thrive for decades while staying true to its origins.

