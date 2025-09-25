The post Here’s how ASTER whales are turning panic into profits! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 25, 2025 Key Takeaways Why is ASTER trending so hard? Strong FOMO, tight supply, rising HODLer count, and perp flow are driving short-term momentum. Any long-term risks? ASTER’s high whale concentration could trigger rapid price swings. Therefore, positions need constant monitoring. A week in, Aster [ASTER] is flexing hard. The DEX token is dominating the gainers’ board across all timeframes. On the 24H chart, it’s +30% up, but since launch? A staggering +2,587%. The bigger takeaway? This strength is showing up on-chain too. HODLer count, for instance, has jumped 7.3% to 61,450, showing fresh capital is sticking despite early manipulation fears. In short, ASTER’s hype has morphed into a tight, strategically engineered supply squeeze. Source: TradingView (ASTER/USDT) The result? The coin has flipped its $2 resistance into a springboard. What’s more, on the derivatives side, ASTER’s Open Interest (OI) has surged past $1.25 billion, with Hyperliquid [HYPE] owning $617 million. Technically, that’s nearly 50% of ASTER’s perp flow happening on HYPE. Why does this matter? It shows where the real liquidity is concentrated, highlighting where short-term swings are likely to come from. Notably, this is exactly where ASTER’s supply squeeze narrative comes into play. ASTER whales playing the textbook ‘buy the fear’ game ASTER whales are flipping FUD into FOMO. After news that 96% of ASTER’s supply is concentrated in six whale wallets, the market reacted with a nearly 16% pullback from its $2 peak, liquidating massive perp positions. But the tape shows smart money scooping the dip. Lookonchain flagged a fresh whale loading 6.72 million ASTER at a cost basis of $2.08. Less than 24 hours later, the bag is already showing $1.09 million in unrealized gains. Source: Lookonchain In fact, out of the 11 big moves tracked, four were ASTER buys. That backs AMBCrypto’s call:… The post Here’s how ASTER whales are turning panic into profits! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 25, 2025 Key Takeaways Why is ASTER trending so hard? Strong FOMO, tight supply, rising HODLer count, and perp flow are driving short-term momentum. Any long-term risks? ASTER’s high whale concentration could trigger rapid price swings. Therefore, positions need constant monitoring. A week in, Aster [ASTER] is flexing hard. The DEX token is dominating the gainers’ board across all timeframes. On the 24H chart, it’s +30% up, but since launch? A staggering +2,587%. The bigger takeaway? This strength is showing up on-chain too. HODLer count, for instance, has jumped 7.3% to 61,450, showing fresh capital is sticking despite early manipulation fears. In short, ASTER’s hype has morphed into a tight, strategically engineered supply squeeze. Source: TradingView (ASTER/USDT) The result? The coin has flipped its $2 resistance into a springboard. What’s more, on the derivatives side, ASTER’s Open Interest (OI) has surged past $1.25 billion, with Hyperliquid [HYPE] owning $617 million. Technically, that’s nearly 50% of ASTER’s perp flow happening on HYPE. Why does this matter? It shows where the real liquidity is concentrated, highlighting where short-term swings are likely to come from. Notably, this is exactly where ASTER’s supply squeeze narrative comes into play. ASTER whales playing the textbook ‘buy the fear’ game ASTER whales are flipping FUD into FOMO. After news that 96% of ASTER’s supply is concentrated in six whale wallets, the market reacted with a nearly 16% pullback from its $2 peak, liquidating massive perp positions. But the tape shows smart money scooping the dip. Lookonchain flagged a fresh whale loading 6.72 million ASTER at a cost basis of $2.08. Less than 24 hours later, the bag is already showing $1.09 million in unrealized gains. Source: Lookonchain In fact, out of the 11 big moves tracked, four were ASTER buys. That backs AMBCrypto’s call:…

Here’s how ASTER whales are turning panic into profits!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:35
1
1$0.012442-1.55%
SIX
SIX$0.02048-1.39%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000002166-5.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.06232+0.53%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.59-4.03%
Aster
ASTER$2.1055-7.02%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+18.72%

Journalist

Posted: September 25, 2025

Key Takeaways

Why is ASTER trending so hard?

Strong FOMO, tight supply, rising HODLer count, and perp flow are driving short-term momentum.

Any long-term risks?

ASTER’s high whale concentration could trigger rapid price swings. Therefore, positions need constant monitoring.

A week in, Aster [ASTER] is flexing hard.

The DEX token is dominating the gainers’ board across all timeframes. On the 24H chart, it’s +30% up, but since launch? A staggering +2,587%. The bigger takeaway? This strength is showing up on-chain too.

HODLer count, for instance, has jumped 7.3% to 61,450, showing fresh capital is sticking despite early manipulation fears. In short, ASTER’s hype has morphed into a tight, strategically engineered supply squeeze.

Source: TradingView (ASTER/USDT)

The result? The coin has flipped its $2 resistance into a springboard.

What’s more, on the derivatives side, ASTER’s Open Interest (OI) has surged past $1.25 billion, with Hyperliquid [HYPE] owning $617 million. Technically, that’s nearly 50% of ASTER’s perp flow happening on HYPE.

Why does this matter? It shows where the real liquidity is concentrated, highlighting where short-term swings are likely to come from. Notably, this is exactly where ASTER’s supply squeeze narrative comes into play.

ASTER whales playing the textbook ‘buy the fear’ game

ASTER whales are flipping FUD into FOMO.

After news that 96% of ASTER’s supply is concentrated in six whale wallets, the market reacted with a nearly 16% pullback from its $2 peak, liquidating massive perp positions.

But the tape shows smart money scooping the dip. Lookonchain flagged a fresh whale loading 6.72 million ASTER at a cost basis of $2.08.

Less than 24 hours later, the bag is already showing $1.09 million in unrealized gains.

Source: Lookonchain

In fact, out of the 11 big moves tracked, four were ASTER buys.

That backs AMBCrypto’s call: Whales are scooping the top and keeping FOMO alive (backed by tight, engineered supply shock, HODLer spikes and perp OI flow). Short-term, it’s a clean entry if the trend sticks.

Long-term risk? With whales stacked and supply ultra-tight, a single dump could cascade into a million, or even billion-dollar moves, spiking liquidations and price swings. So positions need careful monitoring.

Next: Arthur Hayes now holds 36.88 mln ONDO: Sell-off fears rise

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/heres-how-aster-whales-are-turning-panic-into-profits/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

CFTC approves stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, enhancing efficiency and liquidity in financial trading.   The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the use of stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. This move marks a significant shift toward modernizing collateral management in the financial sector. The new initiative allows tokenized assets, […] The post Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.009897-2.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.08%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01502-9.07%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 13:30
Partager
4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Future Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Adopter Should Have an Eye On can determine the future of blockchain investment. Early interest in such projects provides exclusive opportunities until mainstream. The most promising with good fundamentals and growth opportunities includes Lyno AI among them. Why Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token Matter Now The most […] The post 4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27239-4.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-1.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1214-1.38%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 13:34
Partager
Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Crypto casinos are taking center stage in 2025 as they offer lightning-fast payouts, generous promos, and sleek platforms that actually work. Players expect more than flashy ads; they want quick payouts, fair bonuses, and platforms that actually run smoothly. Ignition stands out with steady poker traffic, a potent mix of RNG games, and simple BTC […] The post Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,869.88-0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08305-2.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung Power $14.6M Boost for Breakthrough Stablecoin Startup Bastion

ETH Exit Queue Gridlocks As Validators Pile Up