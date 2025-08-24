Here’s How Blockchain Will Take Over the IPO Market in 5 Simple Steps

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 13:48
GET
GET$0.010126+0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383-3.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020707-3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.16809-4.74%

  • A new 5-phase roadmap outlines the path from meme coins to fully tokenized, 24/7 stock markets
  • The market is currently in phase two, with corporations piloting tokenized financial products
  • The next major step, phase three, requires a clear legal and regulatory framework from lawmakers

Blockchain advocate MartyParty has outlined a new five-phase roadmap detailing how blockchain-based IPOs could eventually replace traditional stock offerings. The framework shows a step-by-step path from early crypto experiments to a fully tokenized, 24/7 financial market.

According to the roadmap, the market is already advancing through early milestones, with corporate experimentation paving the way for broader regulatory approval.

Phase 1: Building the Foundations

The journey began with experimentation. For the past several years, developers ha…

The post Here’s How Blockchain Will Take Over the IPO Market in 5 Simple Steps appeared first on Coin Edition.

Source: https://coinedition.com/tokenized-ipo-roadmap-future-of-finance/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1011-0.63%
Everscale
EVER$0.0106-4.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0671-3.73%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
XRP Surges Are Coming – Pocket XRP Daily with WinnerMining

XRP Surges Are Coming – Pocket XRP Daily with WinnerMining

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for XRP. After years of uncertainty, the landscape is finally clearing: Ripple’s SEC Case is Closed. They paid a $125M fine — legal risk? Gone. Stablecoins Are Legal. The GENIUS Act ensures everything runs on the right side of the law. Fed Support is Growing. Vice
Vice
VICE$0.01327+1.99%
XRP
XRP$3.0342-1.17%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0259-4.07%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 14:00
Partager
Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records

Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records

Wall Street’s growing fascination with blockchain technology is starting to move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Polkadot is now emerging […] The post Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006264-5.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1296-2.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00694-3.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/24 13:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

XRP Surges Are Coming – Pocket XRP Daily with WinnerMining

Wall Street Turns its Attention to Polkadot, While This Altcoin Breaks All Records

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Top 4 catalysts for Bitcoin and the crypto market