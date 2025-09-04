Here’s How High XRP Could Soar if Ethereum Reaches $62,000, as Predicted by Tom Lee

Widely followed crypto analyst Cryptoinsightuk has shared how high he believes XRP could go if Ethereum reaches $62,000 as predicted by Tom Lee. In recent months, there have been growing discussions about ETH prices reaching unprecedented levels. One of the boldest forecasts for Ethereum that has gained traction is the $62,000 target popularized by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. Meanwhile, some are now considering the broader implications of such a price level for the altcoin market. For instance, Cryptoinsightuk suggested that XRP could soar to $50 if ETH were to surpass $62,000 this cycle, as Lee predicted. Tom Lee's Path to $62,000 for Ethereum In a recent analysis shared by Altcoin Daily, Tom Lee explained the foundation of his bold case for Ethereum reaching $62,000, citing the Wyckoff methodology. According to Lee, Ethereum’s current market structure resembles a massive “base,” similar to the one that preceded its 54x rally from $90 in 2020 to the all-time high of $4,866 a year later. With the new base forming from the $1,385 level, Lee argues that Ethereum is building potential energy for another outsized breakout. Ethereum-to-Bitcoin Ratio Analysis Another key factor in Lee’s projection is the Ethereum-to-Bitcoin ratio. The long-term eight-year average sits at 0.0479, while the current ratio lingers below that at 0.0403. Meanwhile, the 2021 peak crossed 0.0807. Lee believes Ethereum not only has room to return to its historical average but could also surpass prior highs—especially as it becomes the preferred chain for Wall Street to build payment rails and financial infrastructure. Fundstrat models Ethereum’s potential price levels using different Bitcoin targets and ETH/BTC ratios. If Bitcoin climbs to $250,000 and Ethereum returns to its average ratio, ETH could range between $12,000 and $22,000. However, factoring in Ethereum’s role in replacing traditional banking payment rails, Lee suggests its implied value could climb as high as $62,000, corresponding to an ETH/BTC ratio of 0.25. What a $62,000 ETH Means for XRP and the Altcoin Market For context, Ethereum is trading at $4,315 today, after dipping 13% from its all-time high of $4,953. The journey from here to $62,000 requires a growth of 1,337%. Notably, this aggressive target could give Ethereum a market cap of approximately $7.48 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin would need to be trading somewhere near $500,000 to maintain a significant lead ahead of Ethereum. Together, both would command a market cap of over $17 trillion in these ambitious scenarios. Given their historical 72.4% dominance, the global crypto market could be close to $24 trillion. This would leave the broader altcoin market with around $7 trillion. Cryptoinsightuk believes XRP could command the next biggest share of the market, with a $50 unit price equating to about $3 trillion. Indeed, XRP currently trails only Bitcoin and Ethereum in the crypto rankings. Notably, the road to $50 demands a growth of 1,685% for XRP. However, he also stated that he does not expect these ambitious price scenarios to play out in this cycle or anytime soon. He instead stressed that while Tom Lee’s aggressive $62,000 ETH prediction is receiving applause, a similar outlook for XRP is often met with widespread criticism and skepticism, with many calling such projections unrealistic. https://twitter.com/Cryptoinsightuk/status/1962966542141865989