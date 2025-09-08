Here’s How Much Crypto Investors Lost to Phishing Scams in August

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:04
Crime

August proved to be a brutal month for crypto investors as phishing schemes quietly drained wallets and shook confidence in digital security.

One victim alone watched more than $3 million vanish, while thousands of others suffered losses ranging from small amounts to life-changing sums.

From Fake Support Teams to Signature Exploits

The techniques are familiar yet constantly evolving. Some scammers still rely on emails, texts, or even letters pretending to come from major exchanges, tricking users into handing over login details or wallet seed phrases. Others have turned to more advanced tactics — most notably EIP-7702 exploits on Ethereum, which allow attackers to make ordinary accounts behave like smart contracts long enough to siphon funds. Three such attacks in August pulled in more than $5.6 million.

According to Web3 watchdog Scam Sniffer, phishing scams alone wiped out $12 million in August, a 72% jump compared with July. The surge in cases brought the number of victims to over 15,000, reflecting just how widespread the threat has become. Broader malicious activity, including hacks and exploits, pushed the total stolen across crypto markets to $163 million for the month.

Why Phishing Works

Despite years of awareness campaigns, phishing remains one of the most effective forms of attack. The reason is psychological: fraudsters disguise themselves as trusted brands and create urgency — telling users their accounts are under threat, demanding immediate action, and slipping in fraudulent links with subtle misspellings. By the time users realize what’s happened, the funds are unrecoverable.

Security experts stress that small habits make the biggest difference. Bookmarking exchange websites instead of Googling them, checking every URL character, and treating all unsolicited messages with suspicion are simple but powerful safeguards. Enabling two-factor authentication, never sharing recovery phrases, and using VPNs can further limit exposure.

The explosion of crypto phishing in August is a reminder that innovation cuts both ways. Just as developers release new tools and proposals, attackers find new vulnerabilities to exploit. For investors, the challenge is less about eliminating risk and more about managing it — because in crypto, the scams aren’t slowing down.

Source: https://coindoo.com/heres-how-much-crypto-investors-lost-to-phishing-scams-in-august/

