The post Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has slowed its decline after last week’s crash that pushed the token to a new all-time low.  While broader market conditions remain weak following the $150 billion crash in the last 24 hours, the altcoin is showing signs of stability. Investors’ cautious optimism is critical in keeping Pi Coin from deeper losses. Pi Coin Finds Support The Average Directional Index (ADX) highlights that bearish momentum is strengthening. The indicator shows Pi Coin locked in a downtrend, and its position above the 25.0 threshold confirms that momentum is gaining traction.. Sponsored Sponsored In Pi Coin’s case, the indicator confirms sellers are firmly in control. Unless external support arrives, the token could face difficulties in reversing this trend, leaving its price vulnerable to additional downward pressure. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin ADX. Source: TradingView Despite the bearish signals, weighted sentiment is showing a sharp increase, reflecting investor confidence. The indicator has spiked to a two-month high, a surprising shift given Pi Coin’s recent low. This marks a rare moment where optimism is countering otherwise discouraging technical and market conditions. The rise in sentiment suggests that investors may be preparing for a recovery. Such collective confidence is unusual after a crash, yet it shows that traders are unwilling to abandon Pi Coin. This optimism is preventing the altcoin from being labeled the “worst performer” of the day, even as losses persist. Pi Coin Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment PI Price May See Further Decline Pi Coin has been down slightly more than 6% in the past 24 hours, but it is not enough to make it one of the day’s top losers. The token is currently priced at $0.263, holding close to immediate support. The $0.260 level is a critical threshold for traders.… The post Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has slowed its decline after last week’s crash that pushed the token to a new all-time low.  While broader market conditions remain weak following the $150 billion crash in the last 24 hours, the altcoin is showing signs of stability. Investors’ cautious optimism is critical in keeping Pi Coin from deeper losses. Pi Coin Finds Support The Average Directional Index (ADX) highlights that bearish momentum is strengthening. The indicator shows Pi Coin locked in a downtrend, and its position above the 25.0 threshold confirms that momentum is gaining traction.. Sponsored Sponsored In Pi Coin’s case, the indicator confirms sellers are firmly in control. Unless external support arrives, the token could face difficulties in reversing this trend, leaving its price vulnerable to additional downward pressure. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin ADX. Source: TradingView Despite the bearish signals, weighted sentiment is showing a sharp increase, reflecting investor confidence. The indicator has spiked to a two-month high, a surprising shift given Pi Coin’s recent low. This marks a rare moment where optimism is countering otherwise discouraging technical and market conditions. The rise in sentiment suggests that investors may be preparing for a recovery. Such collective confidence is unusual after a crash, yet it shows that traders are unwilling to abandon Pi Coin. This optimism is preventing the altcoin from being labeled the “worst performer” of the day, even as losses persist. Pi Coin Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment PI Price May See Further Decline Pi Coin has been down slightly more than 6% in the past 24 hours, but it is not enough to make it one of the day’s top losers. The token is currently priced at $0.263, holding close to immediate support. The $0.260 level is a critical threshold for traders.…

Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:21
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-22.30%
Pi Network
PI$0.26248-1.01%
Tagger
TAG$0.0004066-4.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+3.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01151-1.37%

Pi Coin has slowed its decline after last week’s crash that pushed the token to a new all-time low. 

While broader market conditions remain weak following the $150 billion crash in the last 24 hours, the altcoin is showing signs of stability. Investors’ cautious optimism is critical in keeping Pi Coin from deeper losses.

Pi Coin Finds Support

The Average Directional Index (ADX) highlights that bearish momentum is strengthening. The indicator shows Pi Coin locked in a downtrend, and its position above the 25.0 threshold confirms that momentum is gaining traction..

Sponsored

Sponsored

In Pi Coin’s case, the indicator confirms sellers are firmly in control. Unless external support arrives, the token could face difficulties in reversing this trend, leaving its price vulnerable to additional downward pressure.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Pi Coin ADX. Source: TradingView

Despite the bearish signals, weighted sentiment is showing a sharp increase, reflecting investor confidence. The indicator has spiked to a two-month high, a surprising shift given Pi Coin’s recent low. This marks a rare moment where optimism is countering otherwise discouraging technical and market conditions.

The rise in sentiment suggests that investors may be preparing for a recovery. Such collective confidence is unusual after a crash, yet it shows that traders are unwilling to abandon Pi Coin. This optimism is preventing the altcoin from being labeled the “worst performer” of the day, even as losses persist.

Pi Coin Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment

PI Price May See Further Decline

Pi Coin has been down slightly more than 6% in the past 24 hours, but it is not enough to make it one of the day’s top losers. The token is currently priced at $0.263, holding close to immediate support.

The $0.260 level is a critical threshold for traders. A break below this support could send Pi Coin toward $0.230, deepening investor concerns. The ADX momentum makes this risk more pressing in the short term.

Pi Coin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, a bounce from $0.260 could provide relief. If Pi Coin reclaims $0.286 as support, it may attempt a recovery rally. Successfully breaching this level could invalidate the bearish outlook and help restore market confidence.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-coin-stand-amid-the-market-crash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises