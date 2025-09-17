Here’s How To Vote For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34

“Premiere – 3301” “Dancing with the Stars” returns for an all-new star-studded season! Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for season 33, featuring 13 new celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor. TUESDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) CARRIE ANN INABA, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI
Disney
A brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres tonight. Wondering how to vote for your favorite celebrity-pro couples and how many votes you’re allowed? Read on to learn how to cast your votes for DWTS Season 34.
ABC’s long-running dance competition returns on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will once again co-host the star-studded program, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.
The first night will feature an opening number to “Kill the Lights,” plus a performance by the all-new troupe — featuring Carter Williams, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard — to Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching.”
We’ll also see the contestants dance for the first time to a variety of ballroom styles, from the Tango and Cha-Cha to the Salsa and Jive. (Check out the full list of Week 1 songs and dances here.) Throughout the live broadcast, viewers can vote for their favorite pairs to advance in the competition. Your votes will also help determine who will win the coveted Mirrorball trophy later this fall.
Everything you need to know about voting for couples on DWTS Season 34.
How To Vote For Dancing With The Stars Season 34
“Premiere – 3301” “Dancing with the Stars” returns for an all-new star-studded season! Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the series returns for season 33, featuring 13 new celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor. TUESDAY, SEPT. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS
Disney
There are two ways to vote for your favorite couples during Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars: online through ABC’s website or via SMS during each episode’s live voting window. You may cast up to 10 votes per voting method, allowing a maximum of 20 votes per couple each week.
How To Vote For Dancing With The Stars Season 34 Online
To vote online for Dancing With the Stars Season 34, eligible viewers can follow these simple steps:
- Visit dwtsvote.abc.com and log in or create an account.
- Check your email for a verification code. (Remember to check your Spam or Junk folders if you don’t see it.)
- Enter the verification code on the voting page to confirm your email address.
- Follow the instructions to vote for your favorite couple(s) during the active voting window.
How To Vote For Dancing With The Stars Season 34 Via Text
To vote via SMS for Dancing With the Stars Season 34, eligible viewers should:
- Text the specific keyword for your chosen contestant to 21523 (keywords will be available on the voting page when voting opens). Each text counts as one vote.
- You’ll receive a confirmation message after your first vote for a couple during each voting window.
- When you reach the 10-vote limit for a couple, you’ll receive a notification informing you.
When Does The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Voting Window Open And Close?
DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as hosts. (Disney/Jai Lennard)
Disney
Both Dancing With the Stars voting methods are only available during the initial simulcast on ABC and Disney+ in the Eastern and Central time zones, starting at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT.
Voting closes immediately after the final competitive dance of each episode. Viewers cannot vote during rebroadcasts or while streaming the show on Hulu (available the next day).
Can You Change Your Dancing With the Stars Vote After Submission?
DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale” – Once again, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will each perform a redemption dance assigned by our judges, plus an unforgettable freestyle routine. TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) JOEY GRAZIADEI, JENNA JOHNSON
Disney
When voting online, you can modify your votes at any time during the voting window — just remember to click “Save Votes” after making any changes. SMS text votes, however, cannot be changed once submitted.
If you experience any voting issues, contact ABC’s Help Center for assistance.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/16/how-to-vote-for-dancing-with-the-stars-season-34/